The Crossville City Council voted to stay on course with its airport management company Azure Flight Support, approving a five-year contract renewal with the company.
The move follows a request by the company for a longer contract as it eyes investments at Crossville Memorial Airport.
“We’re interested in building a couple more hangars — whatever is available there — so that we can have room for growth,” said Allen Howell, partner and CEO of the Smyrna, TN-based company during the council’s Nov. 1 work session. “We have people who come in and want to base their airplane here and we don’t have a place to put them in a hangar.
“We’re willing to invest the money to build the hangars.”
Azure has made significant investments at the airport since taking on the role of fixed-based operator for the city in May 2019. Their initial two-year contract was renewed for two years and set to expire in May 2023.
Azure reports it has invested over $500,000 into the Crossville airport in the past three years, including new airplanes, tooling and equipment and parts for inventory and maintenance.
The five-year contract requested by Azure with a five-year renewal makes it easier for the company to invest in things like hangar construction, updated equipment and new planes. The contract also includes a 10% increase in management fees and a provision for an inflation-based annual increase, and revenue-sharing for rental of the Quonset Hut.
Azure employs about 15 people in Crossville and reports an annual payroll of about $600,000. Revenue is estimated at $2 million for 2022, a figure that includes fuel sales, maintenance services and flight training.
“We know as long as we’re doing a good job, we can stay,” Howell said in November. “We’ve been in Smyrna for 40 years. I’m not as concerned about 10 years from now. If we’re still doing a good job, you’re going to want to keep us.”
