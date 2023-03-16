The Crossville City Council voted to stay on course with its airport management company Azure Flight Support, approving a five-year contract renewal with the company.

The move follows a request by the company for a longer contract as it eyes investments at Crossville Memorial Airport.

“We’re interested in building a couple more hangars — whatever is available there — so that we can have room for growth,” said Allen Howell, partner and CEO of the Smyrna, TN-based company during the council’s Nov. 1 work session. “We have people who come in and want to base their airplane here and we don’t have a place to put them in a hangar.

“We’re willing to invest the money to build the hangars.”

Azure has made significant investments at the airport since taking on the role of fixed-based operator for the city in May 2019. Their initial two-year contract was renewed for two years and set to expire in May 2023.

Azure reports it has invested over $500,000 into the Crossville airport in the past three years, including new airplanes, tooling and equipment and parts for inventory and maintenance.

The five-year contract requested by Azure with a five-year renewal makes it easier for the company to invest in things like hangar construction, updated equipment and new planes. The contract also includes a 10% increase in management fees and a provision for an inflation-based annual increase, and revenue-sharing for rental of the Quonset Hut.

Azure employs about 15 people in Crossville and reports an annual payroll of about $600,000. Revenue is estimated at $2 million for 2022, a figure that includes fuel sales, maintenance services and flight training.

“We know as long as we’re doing a good job, we can stay,” Howell said in November. “We’ve been in Smyrna for 40 years. I’m not as concerned about 10 years from now. If we’re still doing a good job, you’re going to want to keep us.”

 

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

