The economic pulse of Crossville is strong and beating well.
The latest reports from area leaders indicate people are spending money in the city — and others are looking to make it home for their families, businesses and industries.
“We’re continuing to see growth in sales tax,” City Manager Greg Wood said Tuesday.
Other revenues, such as those garnered from hotel/motel taxes and liquor sales, are also doing well.
Ethan Hadley, Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said a new company announcement is forthcoming in the weeks ahead. He also made note of a number of businesses that are having ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
Those details were revealed in Crossville City Council’s monthly meeting Tuesday. It was Hadley’s first report to the council since taking the helm of the Chamber.
“What are you seeing most of that we don’t have that people are looking for?” asked Mayor James Mayberry about prospects that contact the Chamber with an eye on Crossville.
“A vacant, suitable building,” Hadley replied. “We do not have a vast inventory of buildings that are available, but we’re also not alone in that respect. They’re a hot commodity in the state of Tennessee.”
Conditions in Cumberland County contribute to the state’s economic well being, Hadley noted.
“As you know, the state of Tennessee is on fire and has been on fire for a number of years,” he said.
“It’s a great place to be to market to industry. Were we to have a spec building, for example, at Interchange Business Park, our volume of visits would increase exponentially.”
Mayberry said constructing a spec building to meet everyone’s needs would be difficult, with many industries that touch base with city officials wanting larger properties.
“That’s what’s been amazing to me,” he added. “A hundred-plus acres … a hundred and fifty … expandable … large buildings … expandable … and so on and so forth.”
Councilman Rob Harrison asked about discussion on Plateau Partnership Park, an industrial park that lies off Interstate 40 in eastern Cumberland County.
The park is a joint venture between Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties.
“There may be something,” Hadley said. “And I’ll be glad to update you.”
The Chamber also focuses on attracting tourists and new residents to the area.
Chamber officials recently distributed Tastykakes snack cakes at the Smith County welcome center, telling recipients they are made in Crossville at Flowers Bakery and inviting them to visit. They’re also preparing to again attend Ideal Living shows in person. The shows, geared toward recruiting new residents to the area, have been virtual since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The novel coronavirus has not stopped interest in Crossville or people moving to the area.
“Today, we had a couple in from Alaska that is moving here,” Hadley said. “It seems like most of the state of California and Illinois are moving here.”
Council members approved the city’s 2021-’22 budget and tax rate on first reading. The approval was “in title only,” a measure that allows officials and administrators additional opportunities to shore up numbers before the second and third readings. Council members are to further discuss the budget during a work session May 18.
The work session begins at 4:30 p.m. in Crossville City Hall.
The council also voted unanimously on Harrison’s request to table an ordinance amending building, fire and utility codes for further discussion.
