The city of Crossville is considering an ordinance that would regulate mobile food vendors on city-owned property including city parks.
But mobile vendors said a proposed ordinance modeled after Cookeville’s rules is too restrictive. Others noted they have been in the community for years without issue.
Robert Parsons, co-owner of Can’t Bayou Love food truck, said during the Nov. 5 council work session, “The [Cookeville] policy is so onerous that most food trucks can’t do it.
“It almost feels like it’s regulation for the purpose of regulation.”
City Manager Greg Wood said the city wasn’t tied to the Cookeville ordinance, but their rules offered a starting point for the discussion. But there had been issues, particularly at the city’s parks where a vendor has a contract to provide concession services.
“They were in direct competition with him [Nick’s Italian Ice] without having to have the investment he does,” he said.
Nick’s Italian Ice, owned by Curtis and Leslee Phillips, began operating the city’s concession stands at Centennial Park and Duer Soccer Complex in 2017 with a $1 yearly rental fee. They were required to provide service during scheduled times and maintain liability insurance — a key point that concerned Wood.
“We have someone operating on city property we’re not co-insured with or protected in any way,” Wood said. “This is not targeting anyone, but we do want to make sure that if something happens on city property, that the city is not the deep pockets getting sued.”
The contract also includes penalties if the concessions stands aren’t open as scheduled.
“He has to be there at times they’re not necessarily making money,” Wood said.
Last year, the city increased the rental fee to $100 for seven months and $50 for two months, with an annual rental agreement of $700. This next year, Wood said the business would have to provide coolers as the company that had provided those in the past would be removing them.
Wood said it was possible the company would not renew its contract for 2020 without some protection from outside competition.
The council had the option of establishing an ordinance; to rely on food trucks as the primary food vendor for the parks; or to have the city staff and equip the concession stands at the parks.
Ethan Medley, leisure services director, said, “If we move toward food trucks in the parks as our main source of food, the issue is having them there consistently.”
Tee Chambers has operated a truck offering flavored slush drinks for more than 20 years. She said she has served patrons of Centennial Park for years without issue — until the past few years.
“I’ve had a lot of complaints in the last two years from people who have bought from us all these years that I could not go into the parking lot at Centennial because Nick’s have the concession building,” Chambers said.
She said mobile food vendors must maintain a health department permit and hold a business license. She said she also has liability coverage for her truck.
She paid a $50 vendor fee to participate in the Fourth of July event and said she wouldn’t mind a fee during large events in the future. But her truck also serves the park when the concession stands are closed.
“I would like to be grandfathered in because we’ve been here many years,” she said.
Medley said the ordinance would allow the parks department more freedom.
“They can still come in and have their designated area without competing,” he said.
There would also be exceptions for special events, such as the downtown Friday at the Crossroads.
Other vendors questioned the Cookeville ordinance prohibiting vendors on city sidewalks. The hotdog stand that has set up at the Cumberland County Courthouse for more than 10 years is not allowed to conduct business on the county-owned lawn but had been allowed to be on the sidewalk.
Other vendors said the proposed fees would almost double their annual permitting costs.
Members of the council said the proposal needed more study and asked people to send their comments, ideas and concerns to Wood at greg.wood@crossvilletn.gov. Discussion will continue in the coming months.
The council will hold its November meeting tonight beginning at 6. The agenda includes change orders for sealing and striping at the Crossville Memorial Airport, action on the city manager’s contract, a resolution supporting creation of a sales tax increment financing district in the county, and various bids and purchases.
The council will also meet as the audit committee at 5:15, as the beer board at 5:45 and for a public hearing on annexation services at 5:50.
All meetings will be held at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
