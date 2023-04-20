The Crossville City Council turned down a request for a variance to the sign ordinance approved last summer.
The sign, proposed at the corner of Miller Ave. and Taylor St. falls within the 750-foot boundary for another sign at Miller Ave. and Fourth St.
“The 750-foot spacing was actually in our old ordinance, too,” said Kevin Dean, city planning director. “We opened up more area where signs could go, which included Miller Ave.
“This is well within the 750 feet.”
The other sign had been in place for many years. It was previously “nonconforming” but had been updated to current requirements recently.
The requester, Chris Booe, with Sharp’s Plaque Master, said the sign was part of a business expansion into digital marketing and the location had been offered by the business at the site.
He proposed a 10-foot-by-20-foot digital sign.
“What we’re trying to do is not a one-company billboard,” Booe said. Up to 20 businesses could rotate through the sign.
Booe argued that the other sign was not a digital sign, and the location would be on the opposite side on a hill.
Dean said the 750-feet limit for signs was intended to reduce distraction of drivers.
“It’s also a basic aesthetic,” he said. “Staff would like to remind Council of the many, many phone calls we received about the billboards on Lantana Rd. during the lack of a sign ordinance.
Former City Attorney Will Ridley had told the council the old sign ordinance was unenforceable in 2019 due to content restrictions. In April 2022, the city paused issuing sign permits within the city limits and a new ordinance was put in place in August.
“If Council does feel that 750 feet is not a viable part of our sign ordinance and is willing to grant that variance, that we also look at amending the sign ordinance and remove that distance.”
Council member Scot Shanks noted the distance had been 750 feet for many years. It’s different on Interstate 40, which is controlled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“When we start making exceptions to our ordinances, then that’s all we’re going to get,” Shanks said. “Then we won’t have an ordinance.”
During the council’s April 11 meeting, there was no motion put forth on the requested variance.
In other business, the city approved the following during its April 11 meeting:
• appointment of Kirk Tollett, Joe Looney, Johnny Pressley, Mark Moore, Lou Morrison, Tracy Barnes and Tim Wilson to the Public Building Authority
• appointment of Rob Patton, Brooks Boston, Mike Dalton and Tom Flynn to the Industrial Development Board
• second reading of a $115,000 budget amendment for roof replacement at the Palace Theatre
• setting the city’s contribution rate for state retirement at 13% for the 2023-’24 fiscal year
• closing Main St. and side streets for the May 29 Memorial Day ceremony at Cumberland County Memorial Park, with streets closed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• contract with Community Development Partners for administrative consulting services for American Rescue Plan Act funds
• reimbursement of $17,976.80 to Veolia for maintenance expenses
• award Stubbs Construction bid for Crossville Memorial Airport renovations and addition, with a low bid of $916,450, being paid for with a grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2022 and local funds
• award bid for janitorial services at Crossville City Hall and Crosville Police Department to Chano and Sons Inc.
