The Cumberland County Playhouse is advocating for the arts in our communities during March.
From education, economic development, and inspiration, the arts are vital to a community’s wellbeing, said CCP Development Director Christy Dolinich.
“We advocate because arts programs for all ages matter,” Dolinich said, adding the theater strives to provide accessible, high-quality theater experiences that “have the potential to touch hearts, open minds and change lives.”
In a week that had many hearts heavy with sadden following the destructive storms that struck Putnam County and westward, the comedy offered 90 minutes of laughter and smiles.
“We see a group of artists who will use their talents to take us to a place where smiling is encouraged, laughter is contagious and applause is appreciated,” she said.
The Playhouse not only offers professional theater experiences, it inspires the next generation of local artists with its education programs. The theater has also launched a new effort to provide theater experiences for young audiences, with short, kid-friendly plays offered throughout the year at affordable prices.
The Playhouse is also a vital part of Cumberland County’s tourism industry, with thousands of guests marking Crossville as their destination each year. The county recorded $127.8 million in total tourist spending in 2018, up 5.15% from the year before.
Local leaders also continue to promote workforce development throughout the community. Dolinich noted the Playhouse education programs helped young people develop discipline and creative thinking at a young age — “important skills needed to be successful in any industry,” she said.
The Playhouse, now in its 55th season, is the only major nonprofit professional performing arts resource in rural Tennessee, and one of the 10 largest professional theaters in rural America, serving more than 145,000 visitors each year with theatrical productions and concert series.
“We now move forward to awaken the future with a renewed sense of vision, planning and passion as we continue to impact our community and touch lives,” Dolinich said. “Together we can advance the mission of the Playhouse by remaining focused, keeping the dream alive and creating sustainable change.
“May we continue to look forward, be curious and discover new paths. Our best days are still yet to come.”
Clue continues through April 16. Also showing at the Playhouse is Tuna Does Vegas, which runs through March 19. The Savannah Sipping Society opens March 27.
