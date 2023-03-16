The Crossville City Council is reactivating its public building authority while exploring the construction of an indoor recreation complex in the coming months.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford questioned why the city would need to restart the entity.
“It looks like it’s an extra step,” Crawford said during the March 7 council work session.
According to Municipal Technical Advisory Service, a public building authority is a public, non-profit corporation that can build and operate buildings used by one government, several governments, government organizations or private businesses that lease space in such buildings. They have the legal ability to issue bonds to pay for construction projects.
That’s where the city can benefit from reactivating its public building authority — which has not been in use since around 2001.
Financial adviser Larry Kidwell explained the city can only sell bonds for new debt in a competitive sale if the bonds are to be paid back with tax dollars. A public building authority isn’t bound by that limitation.
“Since the start of the Great Recession, we’ve seen the loss of competitors,” Kidwell said.
Market consolidation means there are fewer people bidding for bonds in a competitive sale, he said.
“A negotiated sale, you have more freedom and control of coupon rates and yields of the bonds, which can save you considerable dollars in interest costs,” Kidwell said.
City Manager Greg Wood advised the council, “Just keep all your options open.”
Council member Rob Harrison moved to restart the public building authority — new members will have to be named in the coming months — with the motion supported by council member Art Gernt.
“There’s no downside,” Harrison said. “It was in existence for a number of years and has been dormant. This will just give us more options.”
The motion was unanimously approved.
The council is still deliberating what its proposed recreation center will include. Options include one indoor pool to two indoor pools and one outdoor pool, and how to pay for the project that’s been estimated at upward of $65 million.
Earlier in the week, city staff, representatives from project architect Upland Design Group and Council member Scot Shanks toured a new indoor recreation center in Morristown.
The facility has different amenities than those planned for Crossville, including a climbing wall. It includes gymnasiums, workout spaces, an indoor walking track, meeting space and a large indoor pool. The $35 million facility is set to open this month.
In other action, the council approved:
• third and final reading of changes to the city’s purchasing procedures to mirror the procedures of the state of Tennessee.
• third and final reading of a $30,000 budget amendment for repairs to the Palace Theatre wall.
• submission of a Community Development Block Grant application for construction of a greenway trail.
• extension of sewer service to three lots along East Ridge Dr. off Cook Rd., to be paid for at the expense of the property owner.
• resolution to join national opioid litigation settlements. It is unknown how much funding the city could receive from such settlements.
• April 29 closure of Second St. from Main St. to Thurman, noon-4 p.m. for a CPG restaurant block party
• Sept. 7 closure of Main St. from Neecham to Fourth St. and Taylor Ave. from Thurman to Main St., 3-9 p.m. for the annual Taste of Crossville fundraiser for Downtown Crossville Inc.
• Purchase of four police patrol vehicles, three Ford Explorers and one Dodge Charger, for $175,943.25
• $112,000 bid for replacement of the Palace Theatre roof submitted by Turner Roofing of Crossville — this was the low bid of the four bids received. A budget amendment was also approved on first reading.
The council also approved the reappointment of Ivy Gardner and Tiffany Lyon as administrative hearing officers. Crawford announced the reappointment of Ethan Hadley, president of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, to the Crossville Airport Committee; and Caitlin Chamberlin, Bryce McDonald and Andrew Ingram to the Palace Theatre advisory committee.
