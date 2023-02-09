Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said he was looking to be transparent in the city’s involvement with the Village Inn.
To that end, he moved that the council release an investigative report completed by a Chattanooga law firm in the wake of the city’s short-lived closure of the motel-turned-low-income housing complex on Main St.
“I think the last thing that we need to do to be completely transparent is that we release the report that we had done so that it’s made public,” Crawford said during a special-call meeting Tuesday.
The motion, seconded by Council member Mike Turner, was withdrawn, however, after other council members said they needed time to review the report issued in August.
“I think that will allow for complete, 360, full transparency,” Crawford said.
City Attorney Randy York said the report represented privileged communications with the law firm, adding, “I’m typically not in the business of releasing attorney-client relationship documents.”
But, the privilege belongs to the council, he said, and they could vote to release the report if they wished.
The Village Inn was closed July 27 by city officials after law enforcement officers serving a search warrant observed conditions that concerned them in the unit. They contacted the Crossville Fire Department and Codes Department who then began inspecting rooms with the permission of tenants.
They reported a number of concerns, from missing or disabled smoke detectors to concerns about the structure and the safety of stairs. Residents were told to leave the property by 8 the night of the closure and power to the complex was later disconnected. About 100 residents were impacted.
The facility was reopened the next day, however, with the city citing a “procedural error.” The following week, the council met and suspended City Manager Greg Wood. Then-city attorney Will Ridley, who was also serving as Cumberland County General Sessions judge at the time, said he learned of the closure on social media but had advised city officials of the need for due process in closing the Village Inn on four previous occasions.
The city’s insurance carrier recommended the council conduct an independent investigation into the matter. The council hired Chattanooga law firm Robinson, Smith and Wells to complete the report in three weeks for a fee not to exceed $10,000.
The report was delivered Aug. 25, the day before a special-call meeting to determine if the council would retain Greg Wood. Members of the council cited the report in their discussion of Greg Wood’s employment. Then Mayor James Mayberry said the report found procedural errors and moved to fire the city manager. Members of the council Art Gernt and Rob Harrison both said that, after reading the report, they believed city employees acted in “good faith.”
Owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood and manager Steve Threet have disputed the findings of the inspection. An inspection by the Tennessee Division of Fire Prevention the following week found a number of violations. A follow-up inspection Aug. 22 showed most items have been addressed or showed “considerable improvement,” according to the report.
Engineer Barry Field provided a structural assessment of the stairs and a retaining wall, fingind they were structurally sound, though he recommended monitoring of the retaining wall.
There were no arrests or charges filed related to the search warrant. Crawford said there may need to be redactions made to the report, if it is released, to remove some personal information of individuals and information related to an ongoing drug investigation.
The Crossville Chronicle requested a copy of the report in September under the state’s open records law. That request was denied, with York telling the Chronicle the report was confidential at this time.
The Chronicle has continued to work with open government advocates to seek the release of the report under Tennessee’s public record laws.
During discussion on the motion to release the report, Harrison said he had not reviewed the report since August, when it was completed.
“I think I ought to at least look at it before I feel comfortable voting, even though generally I’m for trying to be as open and transparent as we can,” Harrison said. “I’m just caught kind of flat-footed on this one.”
Gernt said he was in a similar situation as Harrison.
“I want to release it, because I’ve wanted to release it before,” Gernt said. “I think I’d rather vote at the next meeting and it release it at that time, so I have a chance to look at it.
“I’m pretty sure I’m going to vote yes to release it because I do think people need to see it. But I do respect what our attorney is saying and the seriousness of it.”
Crawford and Turner agreed to withdraw the motion, and the matter was referred to the Tuesday monthly meeting, set Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.