Current city regulations governing mobile and manufactured homes could be impacting affordable housing availability, a local businessman told the Crossville City Council Tuesday.
“With the price of materials now, I could provide a lot more housing quicker if I could drop those trailers,” said Lou Morrison, who said modern manufactured homes were built well. “The buffer zone, the rec area — that’s an unfair burden compared to these little houses. They don’t have any of that stuff.”
The council will discuss the issue when it meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Mayor James Mayberry said he had talked with someone interested in purchasing an existing mobile home park in the city, but the regulations are hampering that effort.
Current rules require mobile homes in the city to be no more than 10 years old. The rules for mobile home parks, however, requires the manufactured dwellings to meet current requirements of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which were last updated in 2016.
Mayberry said, “My house was built in 1954. Luckily, I don’t have to bring it up to current building codes … It really doesn’t matter what year it is, it depends on how well it was taken care of.”
City Manager Greg Wood said the manufactured home code updates often impact things like energy efficiency or fire safety, which might not be visible or a matter of maintenance and upkeep.
“They have different climatic zones and other things,” Wood said.
City Codes Director Danny Thurman explained mobile and manufactured homes are regulated by HUD. His department cannot inspect the interior of HUD-approved homes.
“As far as the build and what is in the home, we have no jurisdiction. The exterior, decks, carports — those are external things we would have control over,” Thurman said.
HUD has standards going back to the 1970s, updated regularly.
Mayberry said, “We have no jurisdiction over a HUD-approved home other than what is in our ordinances.”
The city’s regulations for mobile home parks, defined as a minimum one-acre lot with three or more mobile homes, requires the mobile homes to meet current HUD requirements, with a building permit for each mobile home placed in the park. These developments must also include buffer strips along property lines, provide recreation spaces, and meet minimum sizes for dwelling units.
Dwellings in a mobile home park do not have to be placed on a permanent foundation, requiring only underpinning.
Mayberry said site-built homes didn’t have the same restrictions for size, space or buffer zones.
“You’ve got little houses popping up everywhere,” Mayberry said.
He showed an image of a four-acre parcel with 24 houses ranging in size from 576 square feet to 936 square feet. These were all in one parcel and offered for rent. Another development had 26 houses on a five-acre plot ranging in size from 784 square feet to 884 square feet.
Another development was only 1.09 acres in size but had nine houses on it that were 729 square feet.
“These are all rental units. They’re all in the city limits,” Mayberry said. “There’s a lot of things that seem overbearing if you’re in the mobile home business versus trying to do regular residential.”
Thurman said the required space between manufactured homes was due to fire codes and safety. Site-built structures can include a fire wall between structures where manufactured homes do not.
Mayberry said he believed the council needed to review the ordinances and regulations related to manufactured homes.
Wood said there were other areas of concern, as well, such as minimum lot sizes and the impact of concentrated development on stormwater and runoff.
“Part of our governmental obligation is to try and provide safe and affordable housing for folks, but on the flip side, you don’t want to overwhelm the infrastructure and the tax structure by too many houses that don’t pay their way on the tax rolls. It’s a balancing act,” Wood said.
The council will also consider purchases for equipment for the water department, new police tasers, and A/C units for the water treatment facilities. Also on the agenda are appointments to the industrial development board, bids for the 2021 Fourth of July fireworks display and road closings for a June block party, the CCHS Homecoming Parade in October and the Pro-Troop Rally in July.
