The Crossville City Council has set a special-called meeting Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the Village Inn. Crossville City Attorney Will Ridley will review the legal issues surrounding the recent notice of condemnation issued to the Village Inn by city administration.
The meeting will be held at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
The council will convene at 5 p.m. for its monthly work session. The agenda includes discussion of pending items such as the city sign ordinance, commercial traffic on Old Mail Rd., a contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a new traffic signal at Main St. and Lantana Rd., and multiple purchases.
The public is invited to attend.
