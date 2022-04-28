Upland Design Group was tapped with the task of designing an indoor recreation center for the city of Crossville.
The Crossville-based architectural firm was among three firms interviewed by the council earlier in the month.
Councilman R.J. Crawford moved to hire Upland Design Group for the project during a special-called meeting Thursday. His motion was supported by Councilman Rob Harrison
Harrison added the three firms interviewed were “all very good.”
“The tie-breaker for me is they’re local and have a very good reputation,” Harrison said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The other architectural firms were Wold/HFR Design of Nashville and BarberMcMurry Architects of Knoxville. Wold/HFR developed the feasibility study for an indoor recreation center in 2020. A survey in August 2020 garnered 923 responses, with 75% in favor of the facility. The survey found the public wanted an outdoor pool, indoor exercise and warm-water pools, youth and teen areas, an indoor walking track and casual child-care options. Many asked for after-school youth programs and summer camps.
The council also approved an engineering proposal for a pedestrian bridge across the Little Obed River. The bridge will connect trails at Centennial Park with the Woodlawn Loop and Little Obed trails to the north of Industrial Blvd.
Engineering firm Neel-Schaffer Inc. was selected for the project with a cost of $32,800. The study is being funded with a Three Star grant.
City Engineer Don Cole explained the trail would follow a sewer line maintained by the city.
“We’ll cross the Little Obed to get to the trails that are on the north side. We’ll work a greenway along Industrial Blvd. back towards Centennial,” Cole said.
The city is also seeking a Community Development Block Grant to construct a greenway.
“If you get that, you’ll have a substantial sum to work with,” City Manager Greg Wood said.
The grant seeks up to $600,000 from CDBG funding. An additional $30,000 is available because the city is a Three Star community, an economic development program of the state of Tennessee. The city would be responsible for $70,000.
In other business, the council approved the following:
•third and final reading of a change to the city’s Zoning and Land Use Control-Site Plan Review ordinance
•third and final reading on a change to Building, Utility Codes and the Like-Appeals Board
•second reading of a $51,720 budget amendment for replacement of the roof at the city’s maintenance building
•second reading of removal of an ordinance prohibiting fortune telling
•second reading of a budget amendment to replace a high-mast light pole and light damaged in a traffic accident
•first reading of budget amendments for non-budgeted items, including $50,000 in entertainment fees and credits at the Palace Theatre, $15,000 in donations and expenses for the Crossville Memorial Airport Fly-In, $2.4 million for land acquisition for indoor recreation facility property, and $20,000 to pay gas and electric for a water tank serving CoLinx
•resolution authorizing intent to reimburse the city for expenses from bond proceeds
•purchase of five sets of fire protective clothing for the Crossville Fire Department at a cost of $24,459.02
•temporary closure of Webb Ave. from Hwy. 70 E to E. Adams St. April 30 from 2-5 p.m. for an event hosted by Pure Spin Studio
