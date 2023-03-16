Members of the Crossville City Council scored City Manager Greg Wood well in areas of fiscal management and personnel management, with an overall score of above average.
But Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford noted he is looking for improvement in the city manager’s communication with the public and others.
“The biggest areas for improvement are the abilities to relate and communicate effectively with others,” Crawford wrote in his evaluation. “This includes interaction with community, council members and city staff.”
Crawford noted examples of times when he had received feedback from the community regarding interactions with the city manager.
He encouraged Wood to be open to the ideas and thoughts of community members and to work toward a partnership with county government.
Crawford also makes reference to the controversy last summer when city fire and codes offices ordered the Village Inn closed for safety violations.
The action resulted in the council suspending Wood for three weeks while an independent investigation into the closure was conducted.
The council voted to reinstate Wood to his position following the suspension.
Crawford writes, “Respect the advice and decisions that are given to you by the city attorney and council. The issues we have been dealing with regarding the Village Inn is a direct result of you not listening to then City Attorney Ridley who instructed you on previous occasions to not take actions unilaterally in this manner.”
Last August, Ridley told the council he had advised the city on three occasions it could not close the Village Inn, a low-income housing complex located next to city hall, without due process.
Ridley also told the council he was not contacted prior to the closure, instead learning of the city’s action through social media.
Wood was not at city hall at the time of the closure. He told the Chronicle he was at a medical appointment when the closure took place.
The investigative report has not been publicly released, with the city citing attorney-client privilege.
The annual review, completed each March, shows a slight decline in Wood’s overall evaluation score from last year — 3.83 overall out of a score of 5 compared to 4.17 last March.
Members of the council were asked to rate Wood’s performance in areas of professional skills, relationships with elected members, policy execution, reporting, staffing, citizen relations, supervision, fiscal management and community.
Wood earned highest marks, a 4.48 composite, in fiscal management, which includes preparing a balanced budget, making best use of available funds, and appropriately monitoring the city’s fiscal activities.
His next highest score was in reporting — regularizing updating the council on matters of importance, responding in a timely manner to council requests for special reports, and taking initiative to provide information, advice and recommendations to the council on matters that are non-routine or not administrative in nature.
Crawford noted, “You have a good grasp on balancing a budget and setting the city up for financial success. Budgets have been reasonable and sound. You have worked with council, and your departments, to create a balanced budget, but also allowing for needs and wants from both groups. This, in my opinion, is one of your biggest strengths.”
The lowest composite scores were in community, 3.52, and professional skills and status, 3.56.
Council member Rob Harrison praised Wood for city staffing, noting he “finds good people and treats them well.” Harrison added, “Strong in most areas.”
Council member Scot Shanks said he believed Wood is “supported by employees; very effective city manager; very accessible.”
Council member Art Gernt wrote, “Excellent job with fiscal management; rapport with staff: appropriate level of supervision without being a micromanager.”
Council member Mike Turner, elected in November, wrote he only rated Wood on his observations in the two months he has served in office.
