The preliminary 2023-’24 budget for the city of Crossville is out of balance by about $1.5 million — but Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said that amount could easily be funded with the city’s rainy-day reserve fund, estimated at more than $22 million.
“The majority of your overage is in capital projects, and I’m banking on the majority of capital projects won’t spend all their money,” Wood said. “I didn’t cut any of the projects we’ve been kicking down the road. We built up a good fund balance by being conservative during COVID, so I didn’t do any of the draconian cuts I’d done previously.”
That includes some maintenance projects like window replacements at city hall, a new roof at the police station and $800,000 toward relocating station 2 for the fire department.
“We’re doing catch-up in this budget,” Wood said.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford agreed.
“This is the year when we need to make substantial investments in our city departments,” Crawford said. “We have a fund balance that has been building and building. We need to spend that appropriately in some of these projects that will set us up for 10-15 years — be it a fire house or water and sewer.”
The budget includes adjustments step raises determined by the city’s payscale, a 5% cost-of-living adjustment.
“Everybody will get at least the 5% COLA,” Wood said, noting there are some employees at the top of the pay schedule who would not qualify for a step raise.
The step raise is about 2% annually.
It also includes adjustments to the fire department’s payscale to help the department compete with other fire departments in the region.
Leah Crockett, human resources manager, said she reviewed area payscales to compare Crossville to others. The department with the greatest deficiency was the fire department.
“We will have those corrected with this budget,” Crockett said. “There were a few departments I saw some minor deficiencies — that’s probably our laborers. But across the board, we’re in the mid-range to top percentile in what we pay individuals as long as we keep up with cost of living.”
Crawford said, “This brings us up to being very competitive in the region. This trend where people were leaving — this changes that. Black and white, the facts don’t like, we are now considered competitive.”
The budget also includes an assistant for the human resources department.
Crawford said, “She’s a department of one. Just working on this, we’ve got to get her some help.”
Council member Mike Turner questioned the city’s budget for 911 dispatch services, $275,000 budgeted in the police department and $275,000 budgeted in the fire department.
The city and the county each pay $550,000 for central communications services. That’s the same amount budgeted since 2019 when the county and city dissolved the Central Communications Committee and contracted with the E-911 communications district for dispatch services.
The 911 district supervises, manages and controls employees of the dispatch center, which takes 911 calls from the city and county. But the E-911 board is appointed by the county mayor and confirmed by the county commission, Turner said, leaving the city with no input.
Turner said, “Our public safety doesn’t have a say-so in it … We used to have a little say-so.”
Wood added, “They’re paying county taxes for 911 and city taxes for 911.”
The budget holds the city’s property tax rate at 60.59 cents per $100 of assessed value for total revenue of $3.4 million and sales tax revenue of $12.4 million.
The sales tax projection is at about the same as the city expects to collect this fiscal year. Wood said the city is conservative in its revenue projections.
“The biggest increase last year correlates to the opening of Buc-ees,” Wood said of the convenience center that opened at the Genesis Rd. exit of Interstate 40 last summer. “It’s stayed fairly consistent.”
Council member Art Gernt said he is OK with keeping a conservative estimate for sales tax, but he added, “I can’t believe we’ll go backwards.”
Wood said, “There’s not any major retail coming on right now.”
But, the council could increase the figure to $12.5 million, Wood said.
The city is budgeting a decrease in revenue for building permits — $200,000 next year compared to $400,000 this year — as Cumberland County looks to take over building inspections and permits in the county beginning in January 2024.
The budget also includes $1.2 million in grant funds for sidewalks in the downtown area. That project is moving toward construction bids in the coming months after the city completed easements for the project.
