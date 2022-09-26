Drivers on Old Mail Rd. need to check their speed.
The Crossville City Council approved reducing the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 during its Sept. 13 meeting.
Councilman Art Gernt said, “It’s a narrow road.”
City Manager Greg Wood added the intersection at Adams St. had limited visibility.
The new speed limit applies to the section between Miller Ave. and Adams St.
Mayor James Mayberry moved to set the new, lower speed limit, supported by Councilman Art Gernt.
The motion was unanimously approved by the council.
Mayberry recalled the council had discussed speed limits in neighborhoods some time ago.
City Clerk Valerie Hale said the council had reduced the speed limit in Crossroads Villages to 25 mph, but had not reviewed all speed limits on city streets.
City Road Supervisor Kevin Music said new city streets include the speed limit when accepted by the city.
“We’ve not went back and checked any of the old ones,” he said. “But any of the new ones we are adding to when you approve the road, you approve the speed limit, too.”
The council also granted a variance allowing a property owner at 627 Cook Rd. to install a manufactured home on the lot.
The home was constructed in 1997. The city’s mobile home ordinance states only mobile homes that are no more than 20 years old can be moved into place. However, the planning commission and codes department recommended the variance for the maximum age.
Councilman Scot Shanks moved to allow the variance, supported by Councilman Rob Harrison. The motion was unanimously approved.
The council also agreed to build a sidewalk at the corner of Webb Ave. and Neecham St.
Property owner Crossville First United Methodist Church is building a retaining wall at the location to address safety and erosion concerns, and the church requested the sidewalk.
Estimated cost for the sidewalk is $3,737 plus labor from the city’s street department.
Harrison recused himself from the matter as he is a member of the church.
Shanks moved to approve the project, supported by Gernt. The motion was approved with Harrison not voting.
The council also accepted the donation of two parcels of property owned by TAP Publishing/Cosby Harrison Company LLC.
A letter from Alan D. Strachn notes that the company is in the final stages of dissolution and the property remains as assets on their accounts. The company provided quitclaim deeds for each parcel conveying all property rights and interests from the company to the city.
The two lots on Dunbar Ave. off Fourth St. are separated by a small sliver of land owned by two individuals in White House, TN.
City Attorney Randy York said taxes have not been paid on the center property since 2012, with about $200-$300 owed.
He added the property may be sold in the 2023 tax sale.
Shanks moved to accept the property donation, supported by Gernt. Harrison recused himself from the matter, noting the Harrison and Stone families were relatives.
The motion was approved without opposition.
