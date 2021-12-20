Crossville City Council blazed a new trail at its December meeting.
By next year, people will benefit from the trailblazers’ action when they hoof it along a pathway birthed in the council chambers at City Hall.
Council unanimously approved building a 730-foot trail that will connect the new Hilltoppers Inc. building on Duer Court to Centennial Trail.
The pathway will be 10 feet wide and compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
The cost is $24,000 and is coming from the city’s general fund.
The trail represents a verbal agreement between the city and Hilltoppers after the latter moved from its previous location to accommodate the Buc-ee’s travel plaza now under construction.
The City donated the land for Hilltoppers’ current site and agreed to build a connecting trail.
In other action, Council approved an alternate staging area for the Crossville Cruisers Car Club’s monthly classic car shows next year.
Several hundred cars are showcased during Cruisers’ car shows, typically on Main St. from noon-4 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month April-October.
With sidewalk and state road improvements slated to begin in spring, city officials looked for an alternate staging area and proposed the Roane State campus at its December work session.
Several Cruiser members in attendance objected to the site, noting participants want to be downtown for greater visibility and any changes would ultimately result in fewer cars.
At its Dec. 7 meeting, Council came back with an alternate location that includes Second St., from Main St. to Webb Ave; Thurman Ave. from Fourth St. to Second St.; and East St. and Division Dr.
City Manager Greg Wood said the area has 200-plus parking spaces.
Councilmember Scot Shanks said much of the car show will be visible from Main St. and, in what he referred to as a huge plus, they won’t have to close a state highway.
A representative for the Cruisers said the shows are a way to get business downtown. With the new layout, he added, he’s concerned that visitors, accustomed to seeing the cars on Main St., will come back in fewer numbers. Subsequently, he noted, this will have an adverse effect on Main St. businesses, especially those serving food.
Council approved the alternate site by a 3-1 vote. Mayor Pro-Tem R.J. Crawford cast the dissenting vote.
Council also approved an expenditure of $32,000 to repair a sewer line near Stanley St. The broken caused a line blockage near Crossville Medical Center. The city is contracting out the work, which includes replacing the pipe.
In other news pertaining to sewer lines, albeit on a larger scale, Council approved an expenditure of $45,000 for an update of the city’s wastewater facilities plan.
GRW Engineering’s update addresses planning for existing and future services north of Interstate 40 and involves reviewing the amount of available property for development, estimating the type of development that could occur, and projecting wastewater flows that could come from the properties and reviewing options and costs to collect and convey the flows to the south side of the interstate through the city’s collection system and the treatment plant.
GRW’s urban growth area planning for sanitary sewer services will include the same tasks as noted for the area north of I-40 and a review of existing facilities.
Additionally, the existing plan, implemented in 2014, would be reviewed/revised and recommended improvements would be made to meet future projected flows and potential discharge options based on present limits.
Council recognized two Martin Elementary School students with plaques at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Sixth-grader Kacie Wright is the Student of the Month for November. Her teachers are Tina Niles and Brad Buffkin.
“Kacie displays character all the time,” Niles wrote. “She is very considerate of others and is always willing to help her fellow students and teachers. Also, she is always smiling and bringing laughter to everyone.”
Buffkin said Kacie is always ready to do everything she can to help out. “She is helpful to her teachers and fellow students and is a pleasure to be around,” he noted.
“She has excellent manners and is always very polite, responsible and respectful.”
Carson Webb is the Student of the Month for December. He’s in Rachel Christopher’s first-grade class.
“Carson is a student that is always working hard,” Christopher wrote. “He takes care of others by reading to them, making sure they have what they need, and always caring.”
