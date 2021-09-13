Recreation was a main topic of discussion at the Sept. 7 City Council work session. This included acquiring land for a proposed recreation center and listening to a presentation on the growth of pickleball in the county.
The city already owns the 27-acre Webb parcel, located behind City Hall. Due to various environmental issues, the back portion of the property is considered the best site for a recreation center.
Council also looked at a 9.5-acre parcel on Main St. and across from City Hall. Part of the property previously housed a Ford dealership. There are three parcels, some of which have structures.
City attorney Will Ridley said some preliminary contracts had been drawn up, adding some owners agreed to sell and others did not. Any purchase would require approval by City Council. The proposals discussed included putting the recreation building in the front near Main St. and using the back portion for parking.
Councilman Scot Shanks remains a staunch proponent of selling the Webb property and buying the tract on Main Street.
“The city owns the Webb property,” Shanks said. “We’ve had an offer for more than what we paid. The only reason to go with the Webb property is if we don’t build a recreation center. Everyone I talk to wants a recreation center on Main St. It’s cheaper on Main than at Webb, which would require $2.8 million for grading. There’s a difference of $200,000 between the two. It’s a very doable project. I want to see it in the right place. The opportunity is now. We could wait two months and it won’t be available.”
Ridley said City Council has to decide on which property it wants to build a recreation center. He added that a state grant with matching funds of $500,000, which the city would have used toward the acquisition of the Main St. property, has been eliminated for this year.
“The hope is to reapply for next year,” he said.
Chuck Black held court at the meeting, offering plenty of optimism on the pickleball front.
“My vision is to turn the county into the pickleball capital of Tennessee,” said Black, one of four pickleball ambassadors for USA Pickleball in the Upper Cumberland Plateau area. During a slide presentation, he offered a number of benefits the sport could provide to the area. These include improved health, social interaction and holding tournaments.
“A tournament could bring in 400 to 500 people for several days,” he told the council.
Accommodating the growth of a sport that Black said is the fastest growing in the country is a challenge the area faces. According to the Fairfield Glade resident, there are 360 pickleball players in the county. He said the number is projected to be 650 next year and 1,200 by 2025. There are 16 local courts — eight at Centennial Park and eight at Fairfield Glade, with the latter available to nonresidents for $5 an hour or $48 for a monthly pass. The Centennial courts are the only ones with lights, thereby offering more playing time. Still, with the anticipated growth, the waiting line could be a long one.
“By next year,” Black said, “the courts will be maxed out.”
City Manager Greg Wood mentioned the possibility of charging $2 per court. Shanks, an avid pickleball player, said he didn’t know if the city wants to charge for the use of courts. He noted they could construct four pickleball courts for the price of one tennis court.
Ethan Medley, director of Leisure Services, said he’s working on a reservation schedule for pickleball and other sports that could help reduce some of the congestion on a crowded athletic calendar. His plan includes a small fee.
In other business, the council discussed an amendment to the noise ordinance that would address vibrating bass music and asked Police Chief Jessie Brooks if there is a way to measure it. He said the meters his department uses do not specifically measure those bass sounds. Council agreed to do more research and bring the matter up at the next work session.
Also discussed was hiring an assistant city manager. Councilman Rob Harrison said Wood has done a good job as city manager but it’s important to have a line of succession — someone behind Wood who could learn “how we do things.”
Council gave preliminary approval to join a class action lawsuit involving opioid litigation against pharmaceutical companies. That approval come upon the advice of Ridley.
“There’s no downside,” Ridley said. “If we lose, there’s no fee. There’s the potential for a pot of gold at the end.”
