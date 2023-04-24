The city of Crossville continues to field requests for infrastructure improvements decades after a property developer defaulted on the subdivision.
“We get multiple of these a year from people who have purchased property inside that failed subdivision,” Kevin Dean, city planning director, during the Crossville City Council work session April 4.
He said the city’s engineering department fields additional requests.
“The majority of calls have been in the section in the county,” Dean said.
The development is known as Hide-A-Way Hills, with affected lots in the area of Holiday Hills, which is not part of the same development.
There are 24.5 lots that were part of this development inside the city limits that are undeveloped and 276.5 lots that lie outside the city limits in the county.
The developer proposed the subdivision in the 1960s. Plats were recorded, but before the infrastructure — roads, waterlines and sewer lines — were installed, the developer went out of business.
“At that time, they allowed bonding companies for financial guarantees,” Dean explained. “The developer went bankrupt. Two or three bonding companies went bankrupt.”
Today, planning regulations require property developers put up a financial guarantee — a letter of credit from a bank, an escrow account or a performance bond — to ensure critical infrastructure is installed even if the developer goes out of business. That is required before a final plat is required.
But that didn’t happen in the 1960s.
As a result, the city has completed some infrastructure projects inside its corporate limits. These projects typically require splitting the cost between the city, which pays 25%, and the property owners, who pay the remainder over 10 years with no interest. The cost is added to property tax bills.
Such projects require a majority of property owners to agree to the project.
But often, the requests come in piecemeal as individual lots are sold and the owners prepare to build a home.
In these cases, the requesting property owner is responsible for the cost of extending water or sewer service.
The most recent request came from a property owner on Peachtree Dr. Dean said the planning staff looked at multiple options to extend water service to the property.
Under the policy, the request would require a main waterline extension of a six-inch line and installation of a fire hydrant due to the number of potentially buildable lots the water line could serve.
“Then, any of their neighbors between them and the existing line can come in and pay the regular tap fee to the city and not brunt part of the cost of that extension,” Dean said.
“I don’t think one person should have to foot the bill and their neighbor just pay the tap fee.”
Instead, the planning department and the owner requested being allowed to install a 1-inch water line for 700 feet along an undeveloped public right-of-way on Peachtree Dr. The property owner is responsible for the cost of the water line.
“We reached out to the county,” Dean said.
The county declined to take any action until the city council had acted, but Dean said the county’s planner and attorney had reservations about a service line for one home being placed in a public right-of-way.
The city planning commission recommended the initial request be denied, but they offered an alternative — installation of a one-inch service line from Sycamore Dr., parallel to Peachtree, through an easement from another property.
“Per the policy, any service line extension over 75 feet does have to be approved by the council,” Dean said.
During its April 11 meeting, the council denied the initial variance request for the installation along Peachtree Dr. but to allow a variance to connect to water via Sycamore Dr.
Beyond that, the planning commission also asked the council to consider allowing the city planning department to evaluate potential policy changes that could help handle future requests.
Dean pointed to the city’s sewer line extension policy and the provision for a special tap fee.
“For example, that is something the city can brunt the cost of the sewer line. Then, when someone ties on, they would be paying their fare share,” Dean said.
“With it being outside the city, we don’t have abutment rights,” he added.
Annexation isn’t feasible, Dean added, due to the large number of property owners. But current annexation laws prohibit annexing property without the owner’s request unless there is a public referendum of the affected owners.
“It’s by property owner and not residence status,” Dean said of the required annexation referendum.
Dean estimated 20 calls a year asking about water service to these lots. Many property owners abandon their request when they learn about the cost to provide utilities.
It’s unclear if property owners know they’re buying property without installed utilities. Dean said tax records may say utilities are “available,” but in developments, there’s a difference between “available” and “accessible.”
“Just because it’s available doesn’t mean that it’s accessible,” Dean said.
But he has also fielded a call from a woman who said she had expected the city to install the roads, water and utilities.
“I said, ‘We don’t do that,’” Dean told the council. “She said, ‘That’s not what my Realtor told me 20 years ago.’”
Dean anticipates returning to the council with changes to the waterline extension ordinance in the coming months.
