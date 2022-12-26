The city of Crossville gained just over 1,200 people from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census, and just over 500 since the last special census in the city.
But Crossville City Clerk Valerie Hale thinks the past Census may have missed some people.
“There is a theory out there that our last census was not very accurate,” Hale told members of the Crossville City Council during its Dec. 20 retreat work session held at the Crossville Depot.
The 2020 census was just getting started when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country, disrupting the Census Bureau’s operations. According to the Pew Research Center, recent research has found the 2020 census was largely accurate in its national population count, but that some states were overcounted while others were undercounted. Tennessee is estimated to have been undercounted by 4.8%.
Hale said the population increase counted for the city seemed low considering the building permits issued during that time.
She suggested the Crossville City Council consider holding a special census in 2023.
“It may be just the daytime traffic that makes it feel like we have more people than we actually do,” she added. “But it could be worth the expense.”
However, the council will have to act quickly. The state must be notified by Jan. 1 if Crossville will hold a special census next year.
“I think it would be worth it,” Hale said.
According to the U.S. Census Bu- reau, Crossville had 10,795 residents
in April 2010. A special census in 2014 found the population had grown to 11,022, up 2.1% from 2010. A 2018 special census found another 542 resi- dents within the city limits. The 2020 U.S. Census found 12,071 people living in Crossville.
The city’s population plays a significant role in its state funding. State- shared taxes are determined solely by the number of residents in the county.
“The census cost $36,000,” Hale said of the 2018 census. “We were able to increase our state-shared taxes by $61,000 per year.”
If the council gives the go-ahead to hold a special census, it must be completed by May.
There is an added challenge of finding someone who can conduct the special census. There was one proposal in 2018.
“Not just everyone is capable of con- ducting a special census,” Hale said.
Hale said the cost would likely be higher than in 2018, as well. The cost was not included in the city’s budget, either.
The council meets Dec. 28 to consider the third and final reading of the budget amendment necessary to purchase the Village Inn. The special census was not on the agenda released Thursday afternoon when this edition was sent to press to meet holiday press deadlines.
The agenda also included a budget amendment for Veolia for the wastewater treatment plant and appointments to the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority.
That meeting is set for noon at Crossville City Hall.
