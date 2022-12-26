Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snowfall Possible Today... A quick moving storm system will bring light snow accumulations to Middle Tennessee today. Isolated to scattered snow showers are expected in the early morning hours before sunrise in our northwestern counties...including the Clarksville area. With the sub freezing temperatures that are in place, roadways could become slick and hazardous once the snowfall begins. Through the remainder of the day, look for the snow showers to spread south and east. The activity will diminish in the evening. As for any accumulations, many areas are expected to see a trace to half an inch of snow. Northwest Middle Tennessee has the best chance of seeing higher totals near 1 inch. Motorists will need to exercise caution. Numerous slick spots on roadways and a light covering of snow can be expected where snow showers develop. Stay tuned for later updates and possible advisories.