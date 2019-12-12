The city of Crossville is considering providing service to approximately 30 units in the Golf Court Townhomes development of Lake Tansi.
Tuesday, the city council agreed to ask South Cumberland Utility District for permission to serve customers in their utility district. But council members said they need more information before agreeing to provide sewer service.
“I want to know more about different things before we go final on this, but I don’t have a problem getting approvals,” said Councilman Rob Harrison.
The septic system serving Golf Court Townhomes, located at the corner of Dunbar Rd. and Big Horn Dr., has failed, and the owners have no other options for installing a new system.
The Lake Tansi Property Owners Association operates a private wastewater treatment facility serving POA amenities and a few customers who joined the system when it was operated by the Tansi Sewer Utility District. In October, the POA informed the residents of Golf Court Townhomes it could not extend service them.
“After careful evaluation and considerable discussion, the POA has determined that we should remain a private system and operate within the terms of our current permit,” according to a letter sent to the Golf Court Townhomes association from POA President John Beck. “We understand that you are in a difficult and pressing situation, but your needs, as well as the developing needs of others, require more than we can supply.”
The Tansi POA purchased the sewer system in 2016 after TSUD declared bankruptcy. According to the POA, the regulations and controls imposed on a public sewer system would have required TSUD to raise rates by almost 90% to avoid becoming a financially distressed utility.
“Lake Tansi POA did not acquire the sewer plant for the purpose of becoming a sewer provider. This is reflected in the restrictions on our discharge permit,” Beck wrote.
The system serves POA amenities, the RCI timeshares and seven residents.
The city owns a 4-inch sewer line that serves Brown Elementary School. The line runs along Dunbar Rd. before joining a sewer line on Lantana Rd.
During the work session Dec. 3, city engineer Tim Begley said he is still exploring the cost of the project.
He has proposed installing a pump at Brown Elementary that will lower the pressure in the line.
“That would allow the line from Brown school to this area to be a low-pressure sewer line,” Begley explained. “As it stands today, the pressures are too high in the line to utilize the current line as a low-pressure line. We’ve looked at it every way we could to work out the economics the cheapest and the easiest maintenance.”
Changing the pressure in the line at that end will change the sewer flow for the rest of the line. Those changes could require an upgrade to the existing sewer pump at South Cumberland Elementary.
“We’re trying to nail down this pump so that we know if the pump at South Elementary would need to be upgraded,” he said.
The townhomes would need 11 grinder pumps with a 2-inch service line from the property to the sewer line.
Councilman J.H. Graham III said during that meeting the residents should be responsible for the cost of hooking into the sewer line.
“I need to know, personally, what it’s going to take on our end after the sewer gets into the Brown Elementary sewer line. What’s it going to cost?” Graham said.
Begley said he was waiting on information from the pump vendor, but without permission from South Cumberland, the city could not serve those units.
Graham said, “The rate that we charge needs to consider something besides the outside sewer rates. We need a thought process for the capacity charge, which might consider the reimbursement of the expense toward these pumps.”
City Manager Greg Wood said he had placed a capacity charge on the council’s retreat agenda for Dec. 13.
Tuesday, Graham moved to grant the request of Golf Court Townhomes, subject to the city requesting and receiving necessary approvals from local, state and federal agencies. Mayberry supported the motion, but it was clarified the motion did not commit the city to provide sewer service.
“This is to see to the feasibility and expense. It’s not a commitment to any construction at this time,” Mayberry asked Graham.
“That is correct,” he said.
The motion passed unanimously.
The council will meet Friday at 8 a.m. at Cumberland Mountain State Park for a semi-annual retreat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.