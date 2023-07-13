The Crossville City Council approved its public records policy, adopting a change that allows people inspecting records to use their personal devices to make photos of city records.
But the city is exploring options to make records more easily available for public inspection.
“The city downloads a lot of information onto its computers,” City Attorney Randy York told the council during its July 5 work session. “That’s where that data is stored.”
When the city receives a request, someone must go into those computer files, print the requested data and have it available for inspection. A request could involve thousands of pages of copies.
“We have a policy not to allow people who are not employees of the city of Crossville on our computers, for a number of reasons,” York said. “But then the question becomes how can somebody inspect those records.”
York said the city is checking with software vendors on how to best accommodate record requests that involve that computer data without risking the security of the city’s network.
“It’s still very problematic,” he said.
Ideally, the city could have a freestanding computer that would allow people to view the data requested, York said.
The discussion was sparked by the council’s annual review of its public records policy.
Under state law, the city and other public entities cannot charge for inspecting public records.
And while state law does not prohibit the use of personal devices to make copies of public records during inspection, Crossville’s policy does restrict the use of personal devices.
“I don’t know if that’s something you’d like to think about,” Hale said. “If it’s in the policy, we have to follow it, but not all entities have that.”
There is no charge to inspect public records, though there is a cost to the city to prepare records for inspection, such as removing personal information like employee Social Security numbers. If someone requests copies of records, they can be assessed charges according to a schedule of fees that include a per-page fee for copies.
York recommended the city remove its prohibition on personal devices.
“I don’t think we need to take the position that we’re going to limit that,” York said.
But City Manager Greg Wood said some requests were taking several weeks to fulfill. He said the city may need to confer with York on potential ways to curtail those requests.
The state authorized government entities to seek an injunction against individuals who make public records requests in an attempt to impede government operations.
Wood said the city may also talk with the Tennessee Municipal League about options.
“You get into these extraordinary things where you’re spending weeks for them to be able to go in and look at it for nothing,” Wood said. He referred to those requests as “fishing expeditions.”
York said the city staff does an “exceptional” job with records requests. “But I agree … it’s becoming more and more and more cumbersome,” York said.
The city is currently in litigation over open records requests for an investigative report related to the closure of the Village Inn in July 2022. One suit was filed in mid-May by former Village Inn manager Steve Threet. The Crossville Chronicle has filed a separate lawsuit in June seeking release of the report under the state’s open records law.
York said those cases are proceeding through the Chancery Court, with the city’s insurance provider taking on the litigation.
In other business, the council approved the following:
• Granicus Services agreement, one-year renewal at a cost of $1,583.13 per month. This service hosts the council’s meeting agendas and documents and meeting audio broadcasts
• Myrtle Ave.-Lee Ave. development variance to allow a one-way street and private drive without a cul-de-sac
• Sale of a 1999 F350 truck from the maintenance department using the GovDeals online auction website
• $61,025 purchase to replace the conveyor system in the wastewater treatment plant
• Change order for the installation of a culvert on Interchange Dr., with a final deduction of $892.58
• Change order for the replacement of the city hall roof, providing 30 days additional time for the project and the city offering transport and disposal for additional material to be removed
• Budget amendments to close the 2022-’23 fiscal year
• Appointment of Janet Dowlan and Bruce Anderson to the Crossville Tree Board, with terms to expire in May 2026
• $300,000 grant application for School Resource Officers available through the state of Tennessee budget
• Beer permit for Rumors Bar and Grill at 1133 Genesis Rd.
• Solicitation permit for the Fairfield Glade Lions Club to conduct its annual cheese sale Sept. 1-Oct. 31.
