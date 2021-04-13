Crossville Fire and Rescue is conducting a controlled burn in the wooded area between Iris Lane, Braun St. and Webb Ave. Smoke will be seen in the area. Individuals with breathing conditions are asked to stay inside for the next few hours. Crossville Fire Chief Chris South expects crews to finish their work by late afternoon.
City conducting controlled burn today
Martha Gail Brewer, 75, of Crossville, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville. She was born on Feb. 22, 1946, in White House, TN, daughter of the late Bill Jones and Effie Mae (Hood) Jones. Martha was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She i…
