The Crossville City Council’s recent decision to allow alcohol sales on city-owned property has necessitated changes to the city’s beer permit ordinance.
A new ordinance, approved on first reading Thursday, establishes a new type of beer permit, a special-event permit for city-owned properties within the city limits.
The council unanimously approved the ordinance on first reading during a special-called meeting May 26. Two more readings are required before the ordinance takes effect.
The permit allows an existing beer permit holder to hold up to four events on city-owned property within the city limits every 12 months. The events are limited to three days each.
The permit is only available to businesses or entities that already hold a current beer permit from the city of Crossville.
Beer may be sold at the specified events, served in a non-breakable container and limited to 16 ounces. Food must also be distributed or available on the grounds during the entire time beer is served.
Applicants must also provide insurance with the city named as an additional insurer and a $1 million liability limit.
Licensed bartenders must be hired to serve beer. The bartender is responsible for distributing wristbands or other items to identify patrons 21 years and older.
There is no fee for a Class F permit, as it is only available to current beer permit holders. Businesses pay a $250 nonrefundable application fee.
The permit is different from the class E special-event permit, which is available to nonprofit, charitable or political organizations for a $100 application fee, payable every two years.
Mayor James Mayberry moved to approve the ordinance, supported by Councilman Rob Harrison.
The council also approved a lease agreement with Yancy and Kari Galyon, owners of Elite Arc LLC, a welding and fabrication business.
The city purchased the property where the business is housed last September as part of a three-parcel acquisition with plans to build an indoor recreation center. The purchase allowed the business owner to remain at the site through August 2022, and the agreement with the prior owner did not allow for a new tenant.
Mayberry said the business offers a number of services not available elsewhere in the community, such as stainless steel welding. He added the city did not have a design for the recreation center yet and suggested giving the new owners until Jan. 14, 2023, to find a new location.
Councilman R.J. Crawford moved to approve a lease with the new owners, supported by Harrison. The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, the council approved the first reading of a new sign ordinance though Mayberry noted the proposal was a “rough draft.” City Manager Greg Wood said the city had a 90-day moratorium on new sign permits and approving a new ordinance requires three readings.
Harrison moved to approve on first reading, supported by Councilman Scot Shanks.
The changes are intended to comply with U.S. Constitutional requirements that decisions on signs not be related to the content of the sign.
Additional discussion and direction from the council is expected during its June 7 work session.
The council also approved moving forward with the second phase of a baseline environmental assessment for expansion of Meadow Park Lake. The city hired Ecosystem Planning and Restoration, PLLC at a cost of $128,360 and BDY Environmental, LLC at a cost of $87,514.
Councilman Art Gernt did not attend the meeting.
