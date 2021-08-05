On hand for the presentation of a $525,060 Community Development Block Grant to the city of Crossville are, from left, Tim Begley, city engineer; Greg Wood, city manager; Crossville City Councilman Art Gernt; Crossville Mayor James Mayberry; state Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton; Sammie Arnold, assistant commissioner of Community and Rural Development with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; Kent Archers, grants director with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; and state Sen. Paul Bailey.