The city of Crossville has avoided condemning two commercial-type properties for easements along Hwy. 127 N.
“One of these we already sued in the condemnation process, and we’ve negotiated and worked it out,” City Attorney Will Ridley told Crossville City Council members during a special-called session on July 24.
That property owner settled for $11,500. The second property owner, who worked on negotiations with City Recorder Valerie Hale, agreed to accept $16,000.
An updated scale paid fair market value to the owners and saved the city money on what could have been a long legal battle, Ridley said.
The council unanimously approved the easement acquisitions.
“Do you feel good about the amounts?” Councilman Scot Shanks asked.
“I do,” Ridley replied. “I feel like if we go to court, you’re going to pay that much and potentially have attorney’s fees and interest.”
In other matters during the special-called meeting, council members approved the sale of 7.6 acres on Interchange Dr. for $100,000. The city was contacted by Butch Smith, representing Swayze Properties, to sell the land. Swayze Properties owns adjacent property, which is presently leases to CoLinx.
About 3 acres of the property is “bluffs, cliffs, hollers and wetlands, which leaves 4.6 acres at the top,” said Mayor James Mayberry, leaving 4.6 usable acres.
The council’s annual approval of the city’s debt policy was also given at the meeting.
