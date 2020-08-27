Officials in towns across America are keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico to try to prepare for the ravages of Hurricane Laura.
Crossville officials are among them.
“I may go ahead and have them open up the vents on Holiday Lake,” said City Manager Greg Wood. “If I see it’s over the top of the dam, I’ll probably go ahead and open those despite all the leaves that are jamming it up.”
Four valves at the top of the weir allow the city to raise the lake level or regulate the flow. As of Tuesday’s special-called Crossville City Council meeting, Councilman Scot Shanks said the water is already at the top of the dam.
Hurricane Laura was upgraded to a Category 4 late Wednesday morning, with landfall anticipated on the Texas and Louisiana coast early Thursday morning. Forecasts calling for remnants of the storm to bring heavy storms and 1-3 inches of rain to East and Middle Tennessee as early as Friday afternoon.
Stone Memorial High School’s athletics department is also readying for the possibility of bad weather. Friday’s football game against Coalfield was rescheduled to Thursday. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. at Coalfield High School in Morgan County.
Cumberland County High School’s game at White County has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday. That rescheduling was necessitated because of White County’s quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
