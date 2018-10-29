The Crossville City Council approved the purchase of several vehicles to serve the Crossville Police Department and the five new officers recently hired.
During the Oct. 2 council work session, Cpt. Brian Eckleson, administrative captain, said, “We just hired five new officers. Three of them, we do not have a vehicle for them.”
The department has been adjusting its fleet to cycle out older Crown Victoria models with high miles and to put officers in appropriate vehicles for the duties.
“A couple of our investigators are driving unmarked Explorers with white spotlights on them. That’s not really good for what detectives do when they’re out prowling around and trying not to be noticed,” Eckleson said.
Those Explorers are being striped to become patrol vehicles and the detectives transferred to less conspicuous unmarked vehicles. That will leave one detective without a vehicle, however.
The department asked to purchase a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado four-wheel-drive pickup truck for that detective to use.
“Cost-wise, it was about the same as getting a new Ford Explorer, but it wouldn’t look like a police vehicle,” Eckleson said. “Plus, he handles our drone and may have to go out for retrieval. The truck would be more suited for that task.”
The council approved the truck purchase during its Oct. 9 meeting, at a cost of $29,791.50.
Also approved the purchase of two 2019 Chevrolet Impalas, at a cost of $20,441 each, to serve administrative personnel at the department.
“Two of the administrative officers were driving patrol vehicles that we could be using. There’s no need to have cameras and cages. They’re not responding in a patrol vehicle situation,” Eckleson said. “We’ve already put those two vehicles on the road.”
Also approved was an in-car camera system to outfit the four unmarked vehicles being diverted to patrol use, at a cost of $17,264.
The department had budgeted $177,000 for vehicles. The purchases will leave enough funds for one additional patrol car, if needed.
In other action, the council approved the following items:
•Approved purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse for $29,300 for use by the water resources department, replacing an aging truck and providing transport for water samples to testing facilities.
•Approved closing Cook Rd. from Stone Memorial High School to the I-40 overpass for the SMHS Panther Dash, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
•Approved closing Main St. from 5th St. to Stanley St. Oct. 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. for Boo on Main, sponsored by Downtown Crossville Inc. and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce.
•Approved closing Thurman Ave. from E. 4th St. to E. 2nd St. Dec. 8 from noon to 9 p.m. for a Holiday Market event.
•Approved a beer permit for Los Montes, 104 Keyes St.
