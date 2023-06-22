The Crossville City Council approved a street closure request for a local business during its June 13 meeting after changes were made to accommodate another local business in the area.
Copper Chick’s GOAT Soapery and Makery LLC had asked the city to close E. Stanley St. from Main St. to Thurman Ave., and Thurman Ave. from E. Stanley St. to E. First St. from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on July 15 for a craft market.
This would be the business’ second craft market. But the first event in June resulted in some conflicts with other businesses, Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said during a special-called meeting June 6. The council deferred action on the request until it reconvened for its regular meeting June 13.
The business revised their request to mitigate the impact on other businesses. Thurman Ave. will be the only street impacted, from E. Stanley St. to E. First St., and the time adjusted to 5-10 p.m.
“It is not unusual to ask them to make some changes. It’s not setting any new precedent,” City Manager Greg Wood said during the June 6 meeting, referring to a previous request for changes to closures for the monthly Cruise-Ins because of the impact they had on other businesses.
The council also approved a temporary street closing on Main St. for the Pro-Troop Rally on July 4, closing the street in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
“It’s similar to what they do on Memorial Day,” said Crawford.
That closure goes with a slightly larger road closure for the Fourth of July Children’s Parade, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. This closure extends from the Palace Theatre to the Crossville Depot from 9:30-11 a.m.
In other business, the council approved the following:
•Beer license for Short Stop Market
•Appointment of Nick Davis to the Crossville-Cumberland
•$350,000 for the Interchange Drive culvert project
•$30,000 for the Centennial Park Paving & Stripping project
•$175,000 for upcoming roof replacement on City Hall
•Various budget amendments for the end-of-year adjustments
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.