Crossville City Council approved a number of appointments in June to various boards and committees.
The appointments took place during the regular monthly council meeting and a special-called session June 29.
Committees and the appointed members are:
Crossville Personnel Board — Kim Tabor and Matt Dukes.
Members are appointed to a five-year term. Sitting board members are Pete Souza, Larry Dyer and Levonn Hubbard.
Crossville/Cumberland County Industrial Development Board — Brooks Boston.
Members are appointed to a six-year term, with appointments individually and jointly by City Council and Cumberland County Commission.
Sitting members appointed by the city are Doug Parkey and Mike Dalton. County appointees are Cliff Wightman, Amanda Elmore, Josh Stone and Travis Isaacson. Appointed jointly are Karen Cole, Bobby Randolph and Joe Salvato.
Crossville Health and Educational Facilities Board — Board member Frances Carson agreed to continue to serve, with new appointee Rob Patton.
They join Dr. Jack C. Clark, Dr. John Simpson, Clark West, Pat Whittenburg and Howard Mercer Jr.
Members are appointed to a six-year term.
Crossville-Cumberland County Convention and Visitors Bureau — Board member Jerry Harris was reappointed, with Mason Fox tapped to fill a vacancy.
They join city appointees Ethan Medley and Asa Reese. County Commission designees are Christy Dolinich, Janet Kluender, Valorie Cox and Art Gernt. Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce appointees are Glenn McDonald, Pam Winningham, Mary Jo Paige and Robert Ramsey.
Ex-officio board members are Crossville City Manager Greg Wood, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Chamber President and CEO Ethan Hadley.
