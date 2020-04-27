The Crossville City Council agreed to reimburse CoLinx the cost of upgrading a water pump for the logistics company on Genesis Rd., estimated to cost about $190,000.
The project will do away with the need for a city-owned water tank and pump on the property. Both were installed in 1996 to ensure fire projection for the facility.
“The city has not performed any maintenance to the tank or to the pump,” Tim Begley, public works director, told the council in February.
In the past 25 years, CoLinx has paid gas and electric costs associated with the tank’s operation. Begley said a 2007 inspection found about $50,000 in needed repairs for the tank and pump.
“We didn’t do anything at that point in time,” Begley said.
The costs for repairs have now increased to an estimated $145,000-$160,000.
At the time CoLinx was built, Genesis Rd. was served by a 6-inch waterline. That has since been upgraded to a 16-inch waterline capable of providing fire suppression at the facility without need for the water tank.
CoLinx has proposed upgrading a water pump inside their building and adding a generator, allowing the water tank to be demolished at the city’s cost. That could be completed using city employees and the materials,
“And we’re done,” City Manager Greg Wood said of the project.
City Attorney Will Ridley said the question was how to legally reimburse the company for their purchase. He recommended the city utilize the Industrial Development Board to manage the transaction.
Begley said, “If we don’t help CoLinx out, we could be forced to spend the $145,000 to $160,000 to the repair the tank.”
Begley said the $160,000 may be less than the estimated cost of the upgraded pump, but he pointed to the costs CoLinx had borne since 1996.
“CoLinx has not asked us to help with any of the maintenance or utility bills over the past 25 years,” he said.
The city could likely be responsible for the gas and electric costs of the water tank going forward, as well.
The industrial development board will meet April 29 by video conference. Individuals interested in observing or listening to the meeting should email valerie.hale@crossviletn.gov.
