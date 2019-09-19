The man accused of being in possession of stolen cigarettes that had been taken over the course of a week received a two-year suspended sentence, but he must pay $2,090 restitution in the case.
Octavious Lamond Harper, 24, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $2,500 and will serve the two years on supervised probation.
Police investigating the theft of cartons of cigarettes found some of the cigarettes stored in Harper’s closet. The incident occurred in July 2017 and nothing else is known about the case.
In other cases on the discussion docket, the following took place:
Hearings/motions
•Kendra Marie Archer, attempt to possess more than 26 grams of methamphetamine and probation violation, sentencing hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Bobby Gene King, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 7.
•Jessica Dawn Morgan, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 13.
•Justin Allen Roberts, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 7.
•Tyler Alexander Benton, child abuse sentence hearing continued to Nov. 4.
Deadline docket
•Victoria Dawn Becker, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of meth, continued to Oct. 1.
•Joseph Eugene Flurry, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and theft of merchandise of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 1.
•Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 1. Also continued to that date are two cases in boundover status.
Discussion docket
•Rocky Jacob Carr, initiation of the manufacture of methamphetamine, case from 2012 was dismissed with two co-defendants already having pled and served time.
•Carl Edward Carter III, aggravated assault and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Tyler Julius Allin Hoskins, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, auto burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, Drug Court application pending and continued to Oct. 7 for tracking.
•Austin Shane Paul Lewis, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, simple possession and public intoxication, continued to Oct. 7.
•Andrew Nicholas Rich, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, continued to Nov. 4.
•Steven Lance Marshall, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to report a wreck with injuries, continued to Nov. 13.
•Kimberly Sue Varney, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and financial exploitation of the elderly or vulnerable, continued to Nov. 14.
•Johnny Russell West, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 7.
•Joshua Lee Wilson, aggravated assault, domestic assault and second offense domestic assault, continued to Nov. 4.
•Christopher James Yarnell, burglary, continued to Nov. 13.
