A Cumberland County man whose probation violation was based on his attendance at a church dinner related to vacation Bible school function had his probation revoked.
Anthony Jorge Corson was on probation for violation of the sex offender registry law, having been convicted of sexual battery in 2010, Tennessee Department of Corrections probation officer Robert Calabrese testified. Calabrese is charged with the community supervision of sex offenders.
That conviction included the requirement that Corson be placed on supervised probation for 15 years and to register on the sex offender registry.
In November 2013, Corson pleaded guilty to violation of conditions of the registry and was ordered to serve one year for the violation. In May 2015, a second violation was brought to court with Corson receiving a one-year house arrest order.
In January 2017, Corson received a split sentence which included wearing a GPS tracking device and some time served. This was followed by a 2018 order to serve another split sentence.
The latest violation was based on the claim that Corson came into contact with minors while attending a VBS dinner and program at Linary Church of Christ.
Calabrese testified that Corson was living in a tent behind a residence when he went to the address to make a home visit in 2019 and found Corson sitting on a neighbor’s porch with a child present.
Calabrese testified that Corson told him at that time he was just talking to the child’s grandmother and agreed that he knew he was not supposed to be around children because of conditions of the sex offender registry.
Assistant Public Defender Laura Dykes questioned Calabrese about Corson’s disability because of low-functioning mental capacity and Calabrese agreed that Corson was not banned from attending church functions.
To attend church functions where children are present requires him attending with an approved chaperone and permission, which Calabrese said Corson did not have.
Dykes noted that Corson has no income, is homeless and is allowed to live in a tent on private property out of compassion of the property owner.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley commented it was a sad situation but asked Judge Wesley Thomas Bray to revoke Corson’s probation to serve the balance of his sentence.
Dykes countered that the violation “may be technically correct, but not in spirit.” She argued that his trip for a meal at the church only resulted in incidental contact with children who were present.
Bray agreed that “we have a sad plight here,” but ruled Corson was in violation of the terms of community supervision as part of conditions of probation.
“Is justice better served by revoking probation?” Bray asked.
He then revoked Corson’s probation. Corson will be required to serve the balance of his six-year sentence at 30%.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Eva Marie Ashburn, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7.
•Michael Von Sherrill Austin, submitted to the violation of a failed drug screen and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for 79 days already served.
•Jeffery Aaron Bishop, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.
•Amber Dawn Bow, probation issue over failure to pay court costs and restitution, continued to Aug. 7.
•Israel Lee Cox, submitted to the probation violation of a new methamphetamine charge and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.
•Nicky Paul Crisp, submitted to the probation violation of a positive drug screen and agreed to serve the balance of a three-year sentence.
•Tyler Lynn Crisp, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Crisp and probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7.
•Albert Capias Godsey, submitted to the probation violation of getting new charges and failure to pay fines and court costs and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Heather Leigh Green, submitted to the probation violation of not contacting her probation officer and not working and is to serve the balance of a two-year prison sentence.
•Estle Andrew Greene, probation violation for failure to pay fines and court costs, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and then allowed to be released on own recognizance for the next probation violation docket.
•Justin Lee Hale, submitted to the probation violation of obtaining a new charge and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time served.
•Richard Leo Howard, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Howard and continued to Aug. 7.
•Joshua Lamont Hunt, submitted to the probation violation and lost judicial diversion status. His sentence of three years was put into effect but was granted credit for two years already served.
•Triston Monroe King, submitted to the probation violation of not reporting and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for 262 days already served.
•Austin Shane Paul Lewis, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7.
•William Arnold Miller, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7.
•Keith Austin Morgan, submitted to the probation violation of positive drug screens and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence and pay the clerk’s fee.
•Joshua Matthew Norton, submitted to the probation violation of not reporting and agreed to serve the balance of a one year sentence.
•Derrick Ray Reed, probation violation based on failure to pay over $4,200 in restitution and fines, continued to Aug. 7.
•Kurt David Sanders, submitted to the probation violation for failing a drug test and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time served.
•Daniel Eugene Sherrill, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Sherrill and probation violation hearing continued to Aug 7.
•Jacob Lee Seth Snyder, submitted to the probation violation of not reporting and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75 percent and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Melanie Sue Stoner, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Stoner and probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7 with Drug Court application pending.
•Christopher Roy Wyatt, motion to waive fees in probation violation case granted.
•Jeffery Cody Dahlberg, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7.
Deadline docket
•Steven Randall Presley, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon, violation of an order of protection, and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Aug. 5.
•Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Sept. 11.
