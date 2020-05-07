During these uncertain times, Johnny Hayes wants everyone to remember one thing.
“God’s got this.”
That’s what he keeps reminding himself, his congregation at Pomona United Methodist Church and anyone else willing to listen as the novel coronavirus tightens its grip on the world. Instead of losing hope, Hayes and other church leaders are encouraging everyone to stay positive and trust the one who’s really in control.
“Even though some of the things in this is not good, God can use it for good and bring about good from it,” said Pastor Roland Smith of Central Baptist Church. “We’re praying that people begin to see some of the good things that God is going to do out of all this.”
Smith has already noticed a few during the short time his church’s doors have been closed. They include families and friends connecting more and having a younger generation quickly step up to help out older worshippers.
“I’ve been thrilled to see the way we watch out for one another and offer to help one another,” he said.
Fr. Thomas Schneider at St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church also said it has been “very gratifying” to see members of his parish encouraging one another. Despite the social distancing, he believes that this experience is making everyone more appreciative of each other and of what they may have taken for granted before.
“We will get through it,” he said. “This is only a season, and there will come an end to this and when the end comes, we will get together in thanksgiving.”
Hayes is even feeling reassured as the season also gives way to more severe weather.
He focused on the weather system that caused an EF-0 tornado to briefly hit the southeast side of Sparta during the early morning hours of March 29. As it made its way across White County and into Cumberland County, the storm transitioned to even stronger and severe straight-line winds up to 95 mph.
“When it hit, it twisted one tree that hit one of our buildings,” he explained. “Strangely enough, how it landed it created a little bit of damage but nothing major,” he added. “It landed in the only way possible as not to cause maximum damage.
“Talk about God orchestrating things.”
Other pastors shared the same view when describing how they are still able to spread the word through shut doors.
“My focus was really on the homebound that couldn’t come out,” said Fr. Michael Woods, who introduced livestreaming to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church about nine months ago. “I didn’t realize that we all would become homebound.”
“We were fortunate that we had already started livestreaming about three months before, just kind of playing with it,” said Danny Smith, pastor of Crab Orchard Christian Church.
He also felt divine intervention when he was considering “drive-in church" for members to hear his sermons without the internet. By using an FM transmitter, they would be able to listen from their cars while in the church’s parking lot.
“God just put it into place,” he said. “He put the proper people to get the transmitter for me into place, and everything just fell together.”
Although he misses the one-on-one interactions with members, Danny Smith has been pleased with the results the technology has brought. More visitors are now joining them in the parking lot for worship, and he has been able to touch others farther out than he ever imagined.
“We have had some check in from Texas, West Virginia and even Zimbabwe,” he said.
“And we prayed for years…that God would broaden our boundaries and so I feel like that this is him answering our prayers today,” he added.
Rick Page, the pastor of Plateau Christian Church, has also noticed that “more people are paying attention” during his livestreaming. He said it reminds him of Acts 7-8, which tells of the stoning of Stephen and how the remaining disciples “scattered [and] preached the word wherever they went” (8:4).
“So all of the sudden there’s an explosion of the gospel, and it takes place in the hands of this great persecution, which God did not cause, but he used it to his advantage,” said Page. “That’s the sense I’m getting right now.”
“Sometimes the only way we will look up is when we’re in a real tough time,” said Roland Smith. “When things are going well, people don’t seem to want or feel the need for God, but I think the COVID virus has been really good at reminding us of just how fragile we are.
“We’re trusting that God is going to use it to cause people to turn to him and trust him more,” he continued, “and when they do, they’ll not be disappointed.”
