Cumberland County children who want to make their Christmas wishes known are encouraged to pen letters to Santa Claus. The Crossville Chronicle is working with Santa again this year to see that he receives letters from girls and boys on the Cumberland Plateau. Children are asked to send their letters to the Chronicle no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 8 to be included in our annual “Holiday Greetings.”
Letters may be dropped off at the Chronicle office at 125 West Ave., Crossville. They may also be mailed to Santa Claus, care of Crossville Chronicle, 125 West Ave., Crossville, TN 38555. Letters will also be accepted via email at reportnews@crossville-chronicle.com. Letters from schools, preschools and day care centers are encouraged.
