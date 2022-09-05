The Crossville Chronicle staff has received honors for its editorial work from the Tennessee Press Association and the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists.
The Chronicle staff earned three first-place awards from the TPA and numerous other awards in areas of design, news reporting, sports photography, digital presentation, and special sections.
“The variety in awards represents how well-rounded the Chronicle staff is, and how we work together as a team to produce the best newspaper and website we can,” said Heather Mullinix, editor.
The state press contests are co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee System, which has been part of the annual event since 1940.
Sports Editor Michael Lindsay won two first-place awards, one in sports coverage and one in sports photography.
Lindsay’s coverage topped that of the Herald-Citizen newspaper in Cookeville, Lebanon Democrat, Farragut Press and Nashville Ledger.
The winning photograph captured a celebratory backflip by Cameron McDonald on the Stone Memorial Panther’s baseball team following a win against White County.
The judge remarked, “Favorite photo in the contest. To catch the kid mid-flip with his teammates in the background is incredible.”
Lindsay was also recognized with fifth-place awards in sports writing and digital presentation.
Mullinix was awarded first place in Best Single Editorial for an editorial on open meetings legislation proposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing for protections on the public’s right to know the actions of public officials.
The judge remarked, “Well done. Presents the facts in an easy-to-understand manner.”
Top winners in editorial writing also receive recognition from the University of Tennessee’s Edward J. Meeman Foundation.
She also received a fourth-place award in this category for an editorial regarding support for the Cumberland County Playhouse amid ongoing challenges from the pandemic, and fifth place for overall editorials.
In other awards, the Chronicle brought home:
• third place, Best Education Reporting, Mullinix
• third place, Best Business Coverage, Mullinix
• fifth place, Best Personal Humor Column, Rebekah Beeler
• fifth place, Breaking News Coverage, Michael R. Moser
• fifth place, Investigative Reporting, Mullinix
Team awards were:
• fifth place, Make-Up and Appearance
• second place, Best Special Issue or Section
2021 brought numerous changes to the Chronicle, including a move to a new printing format. This change allowed the Chronicle to incorporate more color and more pages in its printing, expanding coverage of news, lifestyles and sports.
The Chronicle also continued to improve and enhance the monthly Cumberland Now magazine, launched in February 2020.
“We’re one of a handful of newspapers our size that take on the challenge of a monthly lifestyles magazine focused on our local community,” Mullinix said. “But this is labor of love for our staff. We have so much fun with these stories, and the final product is such a beautiful addition to our publications. I can’t praise Assistant Editor Cheryl Duncan enough for her creativity and skill in designing this section each month.”
The judge remarked, “I like the specificity of the magazine; made it stand out from the others. Excellent editorial content.”
Reciprocal judging is done with another state’s association. This year, the Hoosier State Press Association of Indiana judged 1,130 entries from 67 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 133 member newspapers.
Newspapers compete based on their circulation. The Chronicle competes in Group III, which is made up of non-daily newspapers with a combined weekly distribution of 7,000 and above and daily newspapers with a combined weekly distribution of less than 20,000.
“Last year, we competed in the group II division, which is primarily non-weekly publications very similar to the Chronicle in staff size and resources,” Mullinix said. “I was confident we would remain competitive when we moved into the larger division this year because I know the quality of work the Chronicle staff produces every day.”
In March, Lindsay was named Sports Columnist of the Year by Chronicle parent company CNHI in its annual editorial awards. Lindsay took the top spot in Division II.
CNHI is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in 22 states.
Earlier in the year, Mullinix and Moser were honored with awards in the 2021 Golden Press Card competition of the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists. These awards strive to honor the best journalism in East Tennessee, with entries from metro and non-metro newspapers, radio stations, television stations, and websites.
Awards were first place for breaking news coverage of the April 2021 tornado that hit Pleasant Hill without warning and second place for breaking news coverage of the September 2021 chase and officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 near Crab Orchard; first place in editorial writing; first place in feature reporting; first place in general reporting for coverage of the court system; and first place in government and politics reporting.
“The Chronicle staff works hard every day to serve our community with stories that matter to our readers — whether it’s coverage of student success on the field or in the classroom, activities at the county fair, what’s happening in our court system, or the actions of our local elected officials,” Mullinix said. “It is an honor to share the news that makes Cumberland County a great place to call home.
“We don’t do this work to win awards, but it is nice to be recognized by our peers when we do a good job.”
The Crossville Chronicle has been serving Cumberland County since 1886. The newspaper publishes twice a week — Tuesdays and Fridays — and daily online at www.crossville-chronicle.com. It also publishes the weekly Glade Sun newspaper and the monthly Cumberland Now magazine, as well as numerous others specialty publications during the year.
Visit www.crossville-chronicle.com to learn more.
