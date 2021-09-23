The Crossville Chronicle staff brought home a host of awards from the 2020 Tennessee Press Association State Press Contests, including four first-place awards for photography, digital presentation and editorial writing.
Awards were announced Aug. 27. The staff was unable to attend due to coverage responsibilities in Cumberland County that day. Entries were judged by journalists from the New Jersey Press Association, the TPA judging partner for this year’s contest.
“I had the opportunity to publish newspapers in Maine and working with journalist there. New England newspapers are still such as strong part of the daily lives in most any New England town. To be judged by them [New England journalist] and get scores, comments and wins such as these, speaks volumes to the dedication, the professionalism, and passion the editorial staff at the Chronicle has and provides in every issue. I simply couldn’t be prouder of them and can definitely say they’re the best group I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said Publisher Bill Atkinson.
Editor Heather Mullinix said the staff works hard each week to provide a variety of news to the community — from crime and court reports, to coverage of local government, to the fun activities like sports and community events.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers for our work, but the most important judges are our readers, who contact me regularly to share what they enjoy about our paper,” Mullinix said.
Sports Editor Michael Lindsay won two first-place awards: best sports photograph and best digital presentation.
The digital presentation include a collection of photos and videos from the Stone Memorial High School Lady Panthers overtime win against Blackman High School that took the team to the state tournament.
The judge wrote, “The reporter captured the events well through photo and video, presenting it in a clean, clear format.”
In sports photography, the winning entry include a series of photos from the January 2020 contest between Cumberland County High School and Clarkrange High School, including an action shot of CCHS’s Carson Conatser attacking
the basket in the third quarter.
Rebekah Beeler, who serves as editor of the Glade Sun and is the Chronicle features editor, won first place for her Fourth of July Fishing Derby photo. The judge wrote, “Nice job at capturing the moment.”
Beeler also won fourth place for headline writing and fifth place for Best Humor Column.
Mullinix garnered a first-place award for a single editorial. The piece asked the state to consider other Tennesseans to honor besides Nathan Bedford Forrest, a controversial Civil War figure. The Forrest bust was removed from the state capitol this past summer and taken to the Tennessee State Museum. Mullinix also won third place for editorials.
Mullinix also took second place in the best feature for a story on Virgil Thompson and his family following his double lung transplant, published in April 2020, and investigative reporting for a series on emergency medical response in the county.
Selby earned a third place award for graphics and illustration for special pages she developed featuring crafts, special holidays and other events during the year. The judges combined entries from three circulation divisions.
The staff took second place for Make Up and Appearance, which considers design of the paper, presentation of content and print production.
“Make up and appearance brings together the work of every member of the staff — the designers, the editors, the reporters and the photographers,” said Mullinix. “Each edition represents our collaborative efforts to serve our readers.”
The judge wrote, “There is no lack of news here. It gives something for everyone who picks it up. It is visually interesting and brings a good mix of news and features to readers.”
Paginator Caroline Selby and Assistant Editor Cheryl Duncan lead design efforts for the Chronicle’s two weekly editions, the weekly Glade Sun, the monthly Tansi Smoke Signals and the Cumberland Now magazine, in addition to numerous special publications throughout the year.
The Crossville Chronicle competed against newspapers across the state in Division II, which is based on a newspaper’s total circulation.
