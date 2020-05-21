In these unique times, we are seeing the emergence of heroes in our neighborhoods and community.
You’re proud of them. We are, too.
To give them the recognition they deserve, the Chronicle is introducing a “Hometown Heroes” feature in each issue.
A “Hometown Hero” is anyone who is helping in this COVID-19 crisis and everyday. First responders, nurses, store clerks, restaurant personnel, face mask sewers, a neighbor who picks up a prescription or groceries, a friend who delivers hot meals or calls to brighten someone’s day are only a few of the examples we can think of — and we know there are more.
To honor your Hometown Hero, simply send us a photo with your Hero’s name, what they do and a brief statement or paragraph about their heroics. It doesn’t have to be long — a sentence or two will do the trick.
Email your Hometown Hero information to reportnews@crossville-chronicle.com, message it to us via Facebook, or mail it to Hometown Hero, Crossville Chronicle, 125 West Ave., Crossville, TN 38555.
We look forward to honoring your Hero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.