The Crossville Chronicle garnered two first-place awards in the 2019 Tennessee Press Association Newspaper Contest.
Editor Emeritus Michael R. Moser won the news writing category in the Chronicle’s division with his in-depth coverage of the local court system.
Editor Heather Mullinix was honored in the editorial writing category. First-place entries in the editorials, best single editorial and public service categories also receive awards from the University of Tennessee’s Edward J. Meeman Foundation.
Sports Editor Michael Lindsay took third place for best sports coverage. The Chronicle staff also received fourth place in Best Website and fifth place in Local Features. Mullinix also won fourth and fifth place for Best Single Editorial.
“Every day the Chronicle staff works hard to produce a paper that reflects what’s happening in our community,” Mullinix said. “We have a talented staff who truly put their heart into their work. I’m thankful for the great team we have here.
“While awards from our peers are nice, I most enjoy hearing from our readers who share their appreciation for the work we do.”
The contest reviews work from 2018 for journalistic excellence and is cosponsored by UT. The annual contest included 1,406 entries from 72 of the TPA’s 129 member newspapers. The Texas Press Association judged the entries as part of a reciprocal judging agreement.
