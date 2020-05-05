Dear Subscribers and Advertisers:
The Crossville Chronicle has been the community’s primary news source since 1886, providing relevant news and other information you need and want. The current coronavirus crisis coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising business has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our mission.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically viable in the future.
Effective immediately, we are reducing publishing and delivering the printed newspaper to two days a week (Tuesday and Friday) instead of three days. News features you have enjoyed on Wednesday will now be published on Tuesday and/or Friday, and always online at www.crossville-chronicle.com. The Scene will be included on Tuesday beginning May 12.
Discontinuing one print day of the Crossville Chronicle will allow us to focus our resources on producing more local news more timely on www.crossville-chronicle.com, our seven-day online news website, as well as more in-depth coverage in print on Tuesday and Friday.
The final Wednesday edition will be delivered May 6.
Your subscription rates are now stated in numbers of weeks rather than in months. Each week has two issues. The previous one month subscription is now stated as four weeks; three months as 13 weeks; six months as 26 weeks; and 12 months as 52 weeks.
We understand reducing the number of days of publication will change your reading habits. For that, we apologize. It is a significant change for us, too, in the way we gather and deliver your news. However, we must take these very necessary steps to ensure you still have the Crossville Chronicle in your community.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we are continuing our critical coronavirus coverage available free to everybody on our website and through news alerts. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. You can subscribe online at www.crossville-chronicle.com/subscriptions, or give us a call at 931-484-5145.
If you have not activated your digital access account, we encourage you to do so at www.crossville-chronicle.com/subscriptions. Look for the green button that says, “Activate My Total Access.”
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everybody is well and safe.
Bill Atkinson, publisher
Heather Mullinix, editor
