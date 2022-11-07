Cumberland County schools are looking at why more students are missing more days after state data found chronic absenteeism increased by almost 2 percentage points in one year.
Rebecca Farley, supervisor of instruction for pre-K through eighth grade, reviewed the data concerning student absenteeism along with growth and achievement data for the 2021-’22 school year during the Oct. 27 meeting. This data included academic growth and data on high school graduation
Tennessee defines chronic absenteeism as missing more than 10% of the school year — 18 days — whether the absences are excused or unexcused.
In the 2020-’21 school year, there was a chronic absenteeism rate of 15.6% among all students, with 1,014 chronically absent students total. This rate has risen to 17.3% as of the 2021-’22 school year, with 1,181 chronically absent students. High school students had a chronic absenteeism rate of 23.7% in the 2021-’22 year, a 0.7% increase from 2020-’21.
“High school tends to be higher in chronic absenteeism, especially 12th grade,” Farley said.
However, between these two school years, there has been an increase of 343 students in the school district, with 142 of these new students in high school, which may account for the increase in chronically absent students.
“I hate to say it, but unfortunately we’re still feeling a little bit of a pinch from COVID and some of the guidelines that the state’s established,” Farley said.
Shannon Stout, the board’s 9th District representative, asked if there were any other factors that stood out in the increase in chronic absenteeism.
“I fully blame the guidelines which were established with COVID, and the amount of absences students were allowed,” Farley responded.
Stout then asked what the chronic absenteeism rate normally was before the first wave of COVID hit in 2020. Farley responded Cumberland County usually reported anywhere between 13% to 15%.
“Chronic absenteeism is something that our principals work on every day,” Farley said.
“We’ve got some community support for that also at the high schools—what’s called Keys to Success through Dave Kirk [Automotive],” said Director of Schools William Stepp. “It’s something I don’t think I’ve ever seen — the raffle drawing for a car every year for those who met the attendance requirements.”
“Do we have some framework for what we’re doing to help with the attendance?” Stout asked.
“There’s lots of things that we’re doing,” Farley said.
Farley explained the school’s system for handling chronic absenteeism— first having a Tier 1 attendance meeting, where the principal will talk to the student about their attendance issues. At a Tier 2 meeting, the principal is to meet with a parent.
“All of that is documented, and when we get to a certain level, that’s when they are assigned to truancy court,” Farley said.
Farley stated that phone calls and home visits are also a regular practice the principals exercise when dealing with chronic absenteeism. She also added that some schools incentivize students to not miss school with prizes for attendance, among other things.
“Each individual school does what works for them. A suggestion to you all might be to reach out to the school which you represent and see what they need or see what might benefit them,” Farley said to the board.
The data also showed Cumberland County’s academic growth for students was lower than other Tennessee school districts, earning a Level 1 out of five levels in growth data.
A score of 1 states that the school district shows “significant evidence that the district’s students made less growth than expected.”
“Typically, in Cumberland County, we do see high growth because our growth tends to be higher than our achievement, because our students are growing to get to that next achievement level,” Farley said. “We can say that in Cumberland County, in most of our subjects like math and English, all grade levels show some growth in academic achievement. This is students who met or exceeded expectations on TCAP.”
According to the achievement data, students from all grades showed a 5.2% increase in their English-language arts scores between the 2020-’21 and 2021-’22 school years (28.9% to 34.1%). There was also a slight increase in math (from 31.1% to 32.9%) and social studies achievement rates (38.3% to 39.4%). Achievement rates in science remained unchanged at 39.38%.
Farley also presented graduation rate data for the 2021-’22 year. The graduation rate had a slight decrease between 2020-’21 and 2021-’22 (92.4% to 89.2%)
Another aspect of the graduation data is Ready Grad. In order for a student to be considered a TN Ready Graduate, they must complete at least one of the following criteria:
• ACT composite score of 21 or high (SAT 1060 or higher)
• Complete four Early Postsecondary Opportunities (EPSOs)
• Complete two EPSOs and earn an industry credential
• Complete two EPSos and earn a score of 31 on military readiness on the Armed Forces Qualifying Test
Ready Grad’s rates fell more significantly between the two years, being 40.7% in 2020-’21 and decreasing to 34.4% in 2021-’22. This is a part of a national trend, as the national average composite score for the graduating class of 2022 was 19.8 out of a possible 36—the lowest average score since 1991.
“One thing that we are doing county-wide to address that is, I know at the high schools Mr. Stepp is working on some ACT prep classes. We’re working hard to get that ACT score up to 21,” Farley said.
Farley also added that the high school students will be working on benchmarks. Currently, benchmarks are in place for English and language arts and math for grades 1-8, but the district is looking to also add them to the high schools. Students would be tested every four and a half weeks to allow teachers to get an idea of what grade standards students may be struggling with.
“Hopefully, starting at the next board meeting, we’ll be able to get you benchmark data and let you know when our students take that and how they’re performing on that,” Farley said.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked if evidence-based interventions have yielded any results so far. Evidence-based interventions, a program funded by ESSER, was implemented in the school system in order to individually help students who have fallen behind due to COVID.
Farley responded that not many of the ESSER interventionist positions had been filled at Cumberland County schools, but as far as individual data, after analyzing results from benchmarks, they could break down which students received an interventionist’s help and see how it impacted their learning.
Boston then also asked, “Are these numbers alarming to you?”
Farley responded that they are not, because she believes that the school system is still recovering from the effects that COVID had on learning loss over the past few years.
“If kids are not in school, we can’t teach them. So, they’re dinging us for chronic absenteeism, and they’re not going to be able to meet the expectations of their grade level,” Farley said. “Unfortunately, no, they’re not surprising.”
“With all of the things we’re doing to try and fix this, do you see it getting better?” asked Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative.
“Absolutely,” Farley said. “But it’s going to take time.”
