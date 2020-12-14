The Crossville area is locked into this chilly air mass for the week with high temperatures in the 40s. Precipitation chances will be off and on with two weather systems — one at midweek and another next weekend.
There is another weather system insight that could affect the Plateau around Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. That will be one to keep a close eye. There is still expected a big turn toward winter weather by the middle of January.
Jupiter and Saturn are headed for their closest visible alignment in 800 Years. On Dec. 21, the two planets will appear very close together just after sunset in the southwestern sky. It will only last a few minutes so watchers need to look quickly after the sun goes down to see this rare sight. This astronomical event is being called the Christmas star.
Persons who have someone on your Christmas list that loves weather, check out windandweather.com or acurite.com or amazon.com and search for weather items. Some really neat stuff that would please any weather buff is available. Readers who have weather questions you can reach send them to weather1@charter.net anytime.
