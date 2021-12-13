After a mild week it looks like temperatures will start turning cooler next weekend. At this time, Christmas is looking like a chance of rain and in the 50s.
Friday night and Saturday was a time in the weather office that will never be forgotten. Meteorologists tracked some of the worst tornadoes in history for December.
The storm cell moved from Arkansas to Kentucky and it was just unbelievable looking at the intensity and knowing one was witnessing life-changing events for thousands of people in those areas.
Debris from the Mayfield, KY, storm was carried five miles up into the atmosphere. The wind, less than a mile above the ground at one point, hit 287 mph.
There were four fatalities in West Tennessee and one of the most incredible things experienced. That afternoon, Crossville celebrated with the annual Christmas parade.
This event reminds us of two good Christmas presents for residents:. a NOAA weather radio to wake up the family and let them know a warning has been issued when the alarm goes off and an FM radio with battery backup.
When severe weather is going on, I will be on during the night giving updates throughout the storm to keep residents safe and informed. Search amazon.com and windandweather.com for these items.
