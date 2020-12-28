Cumberland County 911was among those in Tennessee whose emergency communication services were affected by a an explosion in downtown Nashville early on Christmas morning.
The explosion was caused by a car bomb which injured three and caused massive damage to 41 buildings.
Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency relayed that the county’s wireless 911 lines were inoperable and instructed wireless customers in Cumberland County to call the landline at 931-484-2230 for emergencies until the system could be restored.
Fairfield Glade Police Department instructed their residents to call their landline 931-484-3785 and press 1 for assistance.
Travis Cole with Cumberland County EMA said that as soon as they were alerted to the 911 dispatch routing problems, they immediately reached out to their local media and news stations to spread the word of their alternate dispatch landline to manage calls. He continued and said that overnight, the system, for the most part, has been restored and some 911 calls are being received and routed properly.”
FGPD Chief Michael Williams noted that due to 911 communications outage, a few residents couldn’t get through and drove to the department for assistance. However, to better assist their residents, FGPD increased patrols, conducted welfare checks and made house calls to make sure their residents were well and well looked after.
Williams said, “Having established relationships with our community partners, such as Fairfield Glade Resident Services, local churches and other charities in Cumberland County and Fairfield Glade, we were easily able to identify those individuals and families most affected and do welfare checks while the 911 outages continued.”
Before the sun came up on Friday, Dec. 25, witnesses said they noticed a white RV parked on Second Ave. in the heart of Downtown Nashville and heard an amplified recorded computerized female voice message repeating, “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”
Nashville Metro Police took the threat seriously and went door-to-door to assist in the evacuation.
At around 6:30 a.m., the RV exploded.
The bomber, identified as Anthony Warner of Antioch, was reported to have died in the explosion. Evidence has led investigators to believe it was a suicide bombing.
By Monday morning, 911 lines were reportedly still restrictive but not downed completely. FGPD said that AT&T confirmed in local and national media reports that all services would be restored by Monday evening.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. issued a statement regarding the Christmas morning explosion, reporting no damage to Ole Red Nashville and Ryman Auditorium, and minor damage to the Wildhorse Saloon.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Colin Reed said, “I want to express our deep concern for the individuals and business owners who have been impacted by the early morning explosion in downtown Nashville. We are thankful that, as of now, no major injuries have been reported. An initial assessment of our downtown properties revealed no damage at the Ryman Auditorium and Ole Red Nashville and minor damage to the Wildhorse Saloon. We do not anticipate any long-term business interruptions due to this incident. The Wildhorse Saloon is currently closed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We are in contact with our operator and local authorities and will conduct a full inspection of the Wildhorse Saloon as soon as we are cleared to do so. Our Gaylord Opryland and Grand Ole Opry complexes are outside of the downtown area and were not impacted by the explosion. I want to thank our local, state, and federal authorities for their diligence as they work to conduct a thorough investigation while also ensuring safety in the downtown area in the days ahead. Nashville is a strong and resilient community, and we will get through this together.”
