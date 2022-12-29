The arctic blast that turned the Cumberland Plateau into a frozen tundra over Christmas weekend is one that will not be forgotten. Northerly winds that resulted in life-threatening wind chills and bitter cold temperatures were enough to cause many in the county to barricade themselves indoors.
Following the arctic front, temperatures stayed below the freezing mark for more than 100 hours.
The cold air and wind led to wind chills that were some of the coldest seen in decades, at times dipping to 25 degrees below zero.
The arctic air even put a strain on TVA’s power supply to the region. Many households found out the hard way that their plumbing was no match for prolonged subzero temperatures.
For some, the cold air was a fair price to pay for a rare white Christmas. Warning people of the coming bitter chill was a challenge for forecasters, especially with everyone being busy with the holidays. Plus, arctic blasts of the past are so few and far between that people often forget just how cold those times were.
Nevertheless, most people heeded the warnings and prepared as best they could.
While the 2022 Christmas weekend was bitter cold, it wasn’t one for the record books. To tie the record for the coldest Christmas, temperatures would have had to drop to 7 below zero. That record was set on Christmas morning in 1983. The official low temperature on Christmas morning this year was 5 degrees, though the temperature had dipped to 4 below zero just two mornings prior.
Since complete records began on the Plateau in 1955, temperatures have only gone below zero in December six times prior to December 2022.
With this Christmas having been similar to Christmas 1983, one can’t help but wonder what other similarities the rest of our winter may have with the winter of 1983-’84. A look at those records shows some interesting findings.
One similarity is that both winters are La Nina winters, which is the name of a climate pattern resulting from cooler-than-normal temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. While that doesn’t tell the whole story, it is interesting to note.
Following the coldest Christmas on record, a warming trend began after Christmas 1983, much like what has been seen this year. Behind every arctic blast is a noticeable warming trend, as northerly winds turn southerly and bring up warm Gulf air.
The new year of 1984 began mild, with high temperatures even breaking records by Jan. 9 as daytime highs rose into the 60s. A “January thaw,” for sure. Interestingly, an area of low pressure brought three inches of snow to the Plateau on Jan. 10, just one day after a record high was set.
An arctic blast like the one the previous Christmas then arrived on Jan. 21, with another 3 inches of snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. After a few days of this bitter cold air, a warming trend ensued to end the month on a mild note.
The third and final arctic blast of the winter arrived on Feb. 6. This arctic air mass sent temperatures below zero once again, along with another 3 inches of snow. As with the other arctic blasts, it only lasted a few days and then a warming trend began on Feb. 8. This time, the warming trend was impressive and lasted 12 days, with record highs reaching the mid-60s.
The month ended with a cold front that created temperatures just cold enough for another 2 inches of snow to fall.
Intermittent bouts of cool and mild weather in March led to about a dozen daily highs in the 30s or 40s, with all the other days being over 50 degrees. On March 15, a record high of 77 degrees was set.
Interestingly, the spring of 1984 featured the fourth-worst tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee’s history. Twisters swept across this part of the state from May 6-7. One of the tornadoes moved across the Clarkrange community of Fentress County on the Plateau, destroying a barn and downing numerous trees. However, that would be the only tornado recorded that spring on the Plateau.
While no two winters are ever alike, a meteorologist can’t help but wonder if a winter that started so similarly to this year’s might offer clues as to what’s to come. If so, two more arctic blasts can be expected, some nice warming trends, and a few light snows.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for the winter continues to indicate an overall mild pattern.
No matter what an outlook says this time of year, everyone should always prepare for the worst and hope for the best. To keep up with all the weather of the Plateau, go to meteorologistmark.com.
Mark Baldwin is a meteorologist in Cumberland County.
