A Crossville area man accused of strangulating a woman he was involved with during a domestic argument that escalated into violence, and then fighting responding police officers, received a two-year prison sentence.
Timothy Wayne Moore, 38, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless aggravated assault and resisting arrest in connection with the Oct, 5, 2019, incident. Crossville Police investigated the case.
Moore was given credit for 363 days he has served since his arrest on the incident, serving time in the county jail from Oct. 5, 2019-Oct. 1, 2020. In addition, he is banned from any contact with the victim.
In other cases on the court docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• Joshua Miciah Stone, 25, indicted the week before, pleaded guilty to an information charging simple possession of methamphetamine and received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days, to be served on probation, with credit for 67 days already served.
• Holly Lynn Collins Hoffmeyer, 54, pleaded guilty to an information charging facilitation of the sale of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine occurring on Feb. 21, 2019. She received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with court costs waived. The charge stems from the purchase of meth at a Darrell Ave. residence by undercover officers. All other charges were dropped.
• Terris Marsh, 20, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and received a two-year prison sentence to be served concurrently with an aggravated assault conviction in Anderson County. The local incident occurred on Oct. 17, 2019, when Marsh fled from THP Trooper Jeremy Newcombe.
