Maria Chipps, who just turned 87, wants everyone to know how important it is to protect their health after recently losing her husband to COVID-19.
“I’m alone now, but things like this happen. We don’t realize how often we put ourselves and our loved ones at risk in our daily lives. This may mean we have to sacrifice in some areas like wearing a mask, but that’s okay,” Maria encouraged.
Her husband is one of 44 Cumberland County residents who have died from the virus since the global pandemic began in mid-March.
A True
Love Story
She was born and raised in Germany where she met her husband, Robert, through mutual friends while he was stationed in Berlin. They were married July 3, 1956, and moved to America shortly thereafter. Robert became an aeronautical engineer, and they lived in Connecticut.
After working more than 30 years, the couple explored plans for retirement with a warmer climate where he could play golf. They looked at locations in Virginia and North Carolina, but fell in love with the welcoming environment found in Crossville. Their relocation was official Jan. 16, 1991.
“I love how friendly the people are here. It’s not that way everywhere you go. I really like Tennesseans. I would never want to go anywhere else,” Maria added. “I love it here! Over the years, we’ve had a number of our family also relocate here. This is our home.”
COVID-19 Hits
Maria was admitted to Cumberland Medical Center for six days to treat COVID-19 symptoms. By the time she was discharged to go home, her husband became emergent with COVID-19 symptoms as well and was being admitted to the hospital. Her last time seeing him was prior to her hospitalization.
“I’m grateful to every nurse and technician for the care that we received. They did everything they possibly could,” Maria shared. “I pray for everyone’s protection because they put themselves in danger to help others.”
She confided that Robert had double pneumonia months prior to contracting COVID-19, so she felt he was too compromised to pull through.
A Healthy
Lifestyle
Maria credits exercise for her physical recovery and her loved ones, who help her heal emotionally after her husband’s passing.
“After coming through cancer in my 30s, I promised The Lord that I would volunteer to help others wherever he led me. My husband always supported me with whatever I did,” Maria warmly added.
She has 21 years of experience volunteering as a water aerobics instructor with Lake Tansi, where you can still find her on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“I get a lot of benefits out of it myself. It keeps me strong and healthy. You’d be surprised how much easier your body cooperates when you’re in the water,” she said. “I believe we absolutely must wear a mask to protect ourselves. I think exercising has helped me be strong and recover from coronavirus.”
Although Christmas will be quiet this year after the loss of her husband and the pandemic, she is grateful so many of their loved ones have relocated to the area over the years. She lives in Crossville and has three children and five grandchildren, who bring her joy.
On Sunday, Cumberland County reported 451 active cases, the highest number of active cases since the pandemic began. There have been 3,034 confirmed cases of the virus in Cumberland County.
The school system reported 39 positive cases of the virus among students on Friday and 24 positive cases among staff. There are currently 402 students and 38 staff members who are quarantined due to having had close contact with an individual who tested positive.
Tennessee reported 11,352 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of Tennesseans infected with the virus to 454,305. There have been 5,462 deaths in the state, an increase of 62 on Sunday.
Free COVID-19 testing continues at the Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To help reduce the spread of the virus, health officials recommend washing your hands often or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth mask or face covering, maintaining six feet of distance from others, and staying home if you feel ill.
