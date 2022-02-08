Crossville Police have identified three persons injured — one a child flown to a regional trauma center — after a Saturday night crash at the intersection of Mille Ave. and Old Mail Rd.
The crash was caused by a driver traveling in the opposite lane for a lengthy distance after drifting left of the center line and was captured on a dash cam video from a witness’ car, according to Ptl. Ryan Ashburn’s report.
Moises Riveria, 50, Grandview Dr., was driving a 2007 Honda Civic that crossed over the center line and continued to travel in the wrong lane, according to the report.
The Honda then collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Natalie Reed, 41, Big Ridge Rd., Dayton, TN. Reed and a 12-year-old from Dayton were taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room.
Another passenger in Reed’s vehicle, a 9-year-old, was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Riveria is charged with failure to exercise due care and no driver’s license and additional charges are pending the results of lab reports and the followup investigation.
