Individuals working to investigate and prevent child abuse faced numerous challenges in 2020. The shutdown amid the global pandemic in March and April canceled community outreach events, court cases were put on hold, and providers had to find new ways to serve their clients and the children who needed them.
“We were determined to get the message out by using all media outlets,” Denise Melton, director of the House of Hope, said of a coalition of 15 organizations that work throughout to help children and families.
“Many of us have worked together for many years and have become close and depend upon each other as we assist clients together, but also as friends and those we can call on when the responsibility of what we take on becomes too heavy. We all agreed, we need each other more than ever,” Melton said.
The organizations quickly shifted from in-person meetings to calls or Zoom sessions. Much-needed items, like clothing or food, were delivered.
“We found it does not take the place of that personal contact we all need, especially those that face day-to-day struggles with parenting, mental illness and basic needs,” Melton said. “At times, when we knew our clients just needed to see us in person, we stood six feet from their care to provide some comfort and some semblance of normalcy.”
There were bright spots during the shutdown as people took advantage of the slower pace of the days. Families sat down together for dinner or enjoyed playing board games or sharing a good book. Children played outside on those bright spring days.
“The consensus was that we have all taken for granted that human contact that we all need, and some children do not have the best situation at home, they need those extra people in their lives that can be their voice, sometimes their only voice in a time of need,” Melton said.
Some of the changes forced by the pandemic also made it more convenient for families to access services.
“A good challenge always brings out things in us we never thought capable, and 2020 was our mountain to climb and we feel we came out better for it on the other side,” Melton said.
Looking for help?
Ending child abuse takes a lot of people working together. In Cumberland County, a coalition of organizations have teamed up to address different challenges faced by children and families in crisis.
•Avalon Center
The Avalon Center is dedicated to ending power-based violence against men, women and children. They provide a 24-hour crisis hotline available 365 days a year, emergency shelter for families fleeing domestic or sexual violence, crisis intervention, counseling, advocacy, children’s programs, prevention education, and referrals to other organizations.
•Court-Appointed Special Advocates
“I am for the child.” That’s the mantra of the CASA volunteers, who advocate for abused or neglected children through the court system. These volunteers receive special training to help them be the child’s voice, conveying the child’s hopes and dreams to the court team. While a child may go through multiple foster homes or different social workers, their CASA advocate remains a consistent face in a frightening world.
•Cumberland Children’s Center—House of Hope
Dedicated to the drug-endangered, abused and at-risk children of Cumberland County, House of Hope works hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the Department of Children’s Services, other organizations and schools to provide care to children in times of crisis due to any form of child abuse. House of Hope also provides resources for families to prevent child abuse when a child may be at risk. Services include serving as a haven for removals, forensic interviews and supervised visits.
•Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children
Jonah’s Joy offers a home-like environment for adolescents ages 12-17. Here, the youth learn to rebuild broken family systems through a faith-based program focusing on character building with individual, family and group therapy and nontraditional therapeutic approaches of farming and horsemanship. The youth learn the need for responsibility and how to work together.
•Cumberland Prevention Coalition
The primary focus of the coalition is drug prevention education for area youth; however, the coalition has teamed with the Cumberland County Rotary Clubs to bring Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) awareness and training to frontline workers addressing child abuse and other trauma. ACEs includes threats to a child’s physical safety and security which research shows may negatively impact a child’s developing brain. Appropriate intervention from the start enables children to develop resiliency and implement positive coping skills instead of relying on negative coping behavior such as substance use that may lead to substance misuse disorder.
•Cumberland County United Fund
The United Fund supports 36 local non-profit organizations serving Cumberland County residents. The organizations address issues of homelessness, hunger and disaster response, needs of the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and children and youth. Twenty-five percent of the grants support organizations that address and reduce child abuse.
•Child Care Resource and Referral Network
This network serves all Tennessee counties to provide quality coaches for licensed childcare providers and educators. Children learn best when they have consistent, nurturing relationships with adults who care, whether at home or at childcare. The CCR&R coaches provide support, information, technical advice and advocacy to support the development and learning of children.
•Kids on the Rise
Kids on the Rise works to pair students with caring, supportive adult mentors to encourage and guide them to achieve their full potential. The organization takes referrals from the school system. To become a mentor, contact Kids on the Rise at 931-459-2388 or complete a mentor application at www.kidsontherise.org.
•Exchange Club/Holland J. Stephens Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse
Established in 1988, the Stephens Center serves Putnam, Overton, Cumberland, Macon, DeKalb, White, Jackson, Clay, Pickett and Smith counties. The organization is licensed by the Department of Children’s Services as a Child Abuse Prevention Agency and is accredited by the National Exchange Club Foundation and Healthy Families America. The Stephen’s Center works to strengthen families and prevent child abuse through home visitation, group parenting or community education programs. The Stephens Center is proudly supported by The Lake Tansi Exchange Club and Cumberland County United Fund.
•Crossville Head Start Center
Crossville Head Start Center serves children and their families with a variety of educational and wellness services. Early childhood education is a key component of the Head Start’s services, helping children build a strong foundation for success in school and in life. The center is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 114 slots available for eligible children. The childcare partnership with Home Away From Home Child Care Center/Head Start offers 151 full-day, full-year slots for eligible children. Crossville Head Start is operated by the L.B.J.&C Development Corporation, which serves more than 1,300 children in the Upper Cumberland region. Learn more at www.lbjjc.org or call Charlotte Potts, supervisor of the Crossville Head Start, at 484-4114.
