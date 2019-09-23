A rural Cumberland County man charged with child abuse of a child under the age of 8 years old, with the knowledge of the child’s mother, pleaded guilty to child abuse and is facing up to two years in prison.
Brandon L. Baron, 27, who had listed a Flat Rock Rd. address, will return to Cumberland County Criminal Court on Nov. 14 to learn if he will be required to serve the full sentence, serve part of the sentence followed by supervised probation or will be allowed to serve the sentence on supervised probation.
The hearing will also be held to determine if Baron qualifies for judicial diversion.
The charge stems from an Aug. 31, 2016, investigation. While banned from contact with the victim, it is believed the victim and family have moved out of the area.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
•Mark Alan Landrem, fourth offense driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law, trial set for Nov. 6.
•Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., auto burglary, vandalism of up to $1,000 and domestic assault, motion hearing set for Jan. 14 and trial set for Feb. 25. Separate case of aggravated stalking, continued to Feb. 25 for tracking.
•Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for Jan. 17 and trial set for Feb. 26.
•Kenneth Hile, driving under the influence, per se, trial set for Feb. 26.
Deadline docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 13.
•Virgil Christopher Belin, aggravated assault and domestic assault, Public Defender’s Office withdraws due to conflict, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Belin and continued to Oct. 7.
•Brandy Virginia Braddam, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 7.
•Ranata Nicole Brown, aggravated assault, continued to Oct. 7.
•Zachary Neil Byrd, two counts of vehicular assault and driving under the influence, per se, continued to Oct. 7.
•Anthony Causwell, use or counterfeit mark or logo of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 13.
•Brandy Allison Clark, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Nov. 13.
•Carol Annette Crabtree, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 13.
•Derrick Kane Foister, criminal simulation, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery of up to $1,000 and forgery by uttering, continued to Nov. 4.
•Justin Lee Hale, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 7.
•Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the motor vehicle ignition interlock device, Public Defender’s Office withdraws due to conflict; Earl Patton appointed to represent Hughes and continued to Sept. 13.
•Robin Marie Latesky, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 7.
•Conan Alexander McCormick, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 7.
•Willard Junior Norris, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and simple possession, believed in federal custody; continued to Nov. 4 for tracking.
•Brandy Lynn Peebles, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 7.
•Jerry Lee Phagan, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Oct. 7.
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, felony possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $50,000 with condition that a source of the bond be approved by the court, and continued to Nov. 13.
•Jerry Lynn Presley, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution and unlawful possession of a weapon, continued to Jan. 17.
•Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 13.
•Jamie Dewayne Richards, vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 13.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Dec. 9.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 7.
•Jim Edward Tanner, aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, vandalism of up to $1,000, driving on a suspended license and case in boundover status, continued to Oct. 1.
•Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 7.
•Justin Dylan Weaver, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to Nov. 15.
•David Earl Williams, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Richard Dale Willman, home improvement fraud of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 4.
Motions/hearings
•Roger Archie Moore, violation of the habitual motor vehicle law offender, motion for early release continued to Oct. 7.
•Erin Elizabeth Reed, felony possession of marijuana, suppression motion set for Nov. 13.
Return with attorney
•Michelle Lee Burgess, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 7 at which time Burgess is to return to court with an attorney.
•Carl Edward Carter III, aggravated assault and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued, ten days in jail and ordered held for bone hearing.
•Joshua Matthew Norton, aggravated assault, domestic assault and boundover case, to report Oct. 7 with an attorney.
•James Albert Sherrill Sr., theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 13 at which time Sherrill is to return with an attorney.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued.
Arraignment
•Avery Lee Conley III, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 (superseding indictment), continued to Nov. 13.
•Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 (superseding indictment), continued to Nov. 13.
•Trent Austin Voelaker, statutory rape, continued to Nov. 13 at which time Voelaker is to return to court with an attorney.
•Quantavious Lamonte Williams, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forgery of $2,500 to $10,000 and criminal simulation, Gordon Byers appointed to represent Williams and continued.
Continued boundover
•Thomas William Bilbrey, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Bilbrey and continued for first appearance on Oct. 7.
