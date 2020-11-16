A suspected child abuse case reported late last month remains under investigation by the Department of Children’s Services and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
On Oct. 30, a sheriff’s investigator was contacted by a DCS investigator that a two-year-old child was at the emergency room suffering from suspicious injuries and Investigator Tom Howard responded to the call.
The child’s mother reportedly told investigators she had left the child with an acquaintance while she went to work and when she got off work the following day, she noticed the child “was not acting right.”
The child was taken to the emergency room and injuries reported included burns to the left leg and an injury to the head.
Investigators are continuing their work on the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.