Jo Bryson practically grew up at the Crossville Fire Hall on Henry St.
Her father, Tommy Girdley, was the fire chief and the young Jo ran the show, said Mike Turner, Crossville Fire Chief.
“They brought me from the hospital to here,” Jo said.
Girdley was Turner’s mentor.
“I always say he was the best fire chief,” Turner said. “He had too short of a career here.”
Girdley began working for the city fire department July 28, 1967, following military service in Vietnam.
He was 36 years old when he died at the scene of a training fire March 24, 1983.
“We had a training fire with the county,” said Turner, who was assistant fire chief for the county at the time. “We would go in the house and set the fires and the guys would come in and put them out.”
They’d done that several times when Turner said Girdley told him he was tired.
They went outside to sit down and Girdley fell backwards. Turner said he began CPR but efforts by the firefighters were unsuccessful.
Girdley is the only firefighter who died in the line of duty. The main station of the Crossville Fire Department is named in his memory and he is recognized on the memorial in front of the station.
He name is also on the Tennessee Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Bell Buckle and the National Fallen Firefighters Monument on the campus of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD.
Bryson gathered recently with her aunts, Judy Raines and Jackie Richards, and daughter, Julie, at the Crossville Fire Hall. Girdley’s wife, Stephanie, passed away several years after him, and his other sister, Cindy Purcell, passed away earlier this month.
Turner presented Bryson with a tin plate from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation made to go on a firefighter’s hat.
“I still have his hat,” Bryson said, fighting back the tears in her eyes.
She shared a photo of her dad sitting by a row of alarms, and they wondered what he would think of the department today.
Girdley had six firefighters on staff. The rest of the crew were volunteers. Today, the Crossville Fire Department has 40 full-time firefighters, Turner said.
And the emergency communications have come a long way from when Girdley’s mother, Eileen, lived upstairs and served as the fire dispatcher. She had a phone that would ring at each firefighter’s home, and she would repeat the address of the fire over and over.
The Crossville Fire Department has always held a special place for Bryson and her aunts. She was only 11 when her father died, and she said her memories of his funeral weren’t clear until her mother’s death some years later. Then, the fire department had trucks at each stop during the procession.
“That meant a lot to me,” she said.
Raines said she still caught herself looking for the driver whenever she heard a fire engine siren.
“Just for a minute,” she said.
After sharing some stories, Turner took the family on a tour. It was Julie’s first time seeing the place that had meant so much to her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.