Personnel with the Cumberland County Emergency Medical Service are looking forward to adding new life-saving devices to their equipment: automatic chest compression systems.
"We're going to see a benefit from this," Chris Miller, EMS director, told the Cumberland County Finance Committee Sept. 25. "I've been in the back trying to do chest compressions, ventilate and push meds — this will save lives."
The finance committee approved a bid from Stryker Medical of Chicago, IL, to authorize the purchase of four units at a cost of $14,971.08 each. With a trade-in of old, outdated equipment, valued at $12,000, the total price will be $47,884.32 against a budgeted amount of $54,000.
This was the higher of two bids submitted for the purchase, but Miller said the bid offered advantages over the low bid from One Beat Medical of Miramar, FL. That company offered each unit for $7,495.
Miller said the lower bid was only for the units. The price did not include extra batteries or battery chargers.
"That stuff is extremely expensive," Miller said.
A dual charging station for the brand is offered online at $850, and batteries are $575 each.
The company also only offered $2,000 for trade-in of the county's Autopulse devices.
Miller also preferred the Stryker model because it could integrate with the county's existing stretchers and cardiac monitors while the other model would not. Stryker also offers a loan program should a unit have to be returned for service.
"And using one company is easier for maintenance," he said.
From a clinical standpoint, Miller said the two products offered were not equal.
Stryker's model is a LUCAS model that includes a suction cup that can help pump more blood in and out of the heart, Miller said. It has also been on the market longer, 15 years, than the Defibtech Lifeline ARM model offered by the other company, two years.
"We used the LUCAS device before," Miller said. "Out of six cardiac arrests, we got a pulse back on five. That's unheard of."
The committee agreed with Miller and approved the bid from Stryker Medical following a motion by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, and supported by Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner.
The committee also approved a bid for three new ambulances for the department at a cost of $183,997 each. The price includes the vehicle and equipment for each unit.
Medix Specialty Vehicles of Elkhart, IN, submitted the low bid, with a total price of $551,991.
Other bids came from Custom Trucks and Body Works of Woodbury, GA, for a total price of $556,710 and Emergency Equipment Professionals of Horn Lake, MS, for $593,118.
The panel then confirmed an earlier vote taken via phone and email on bids for copier paper for the school system, awarded ahead of the school system's opening in August. American Paper & Twine of Nashville submitted the low bid of $53,374.50. Contract Paper Group of Uniontown, OH, offered a bid of $53,619.90. There was no response from three other companies.
The committee also voted to list a 2001 Ford F150 owned by the county for auction on GovDeals. The truck, originally purchased for use by the Cumberland County Community Complex, has about 190,000 miles on it. It was most recently used by the sheriff's office. It has a starting bid of $500.
